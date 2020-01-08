Two men accused of entering a home without permission in December are suspected of trespassing, obstructing officers and of violating bail conditions set in earlier cases.
Ricardo Olmos Jr. (still in custody as of Tuesday) and Anthony Evans (now free on bail) were arrested Dec. 23, after police responded to Brown Road on reports of men fighting and shots fired.
Residents near Brown Road flagged down Sgt. Chris Velasquez as he arrived on the call; they reported hearing gunfire, and pointed out a possible direction of travel for involved parties. A short time later, a radio call came in, advising Velasquez two men had jumped a fence at a Brown Road home and could be inside of it.
Velasquez and other officers set up a perimeter and arrested one of the men the second time he emerged from the home. The man, alleged to be Evans, told them no one else was inside, Velasquez wrote in the affidavit.
The homeowner said Evans, with whom he had previously fought, was not allowed in his home.
As officers maintained a perimeter, a Colorado State Patrol corporal spotted another man, later alleged to be Olmos Jr., jump from a window in the home and run into a yard on Columbia Way, where he climbed into a treehouse.
Olmos Jr. obeyed commands to come out, the affidavit says; according to the document, he said he lived nearby and had earlier gone outside in response to a loud stereo, then watched some “Mexicans from Olathe” get out of a truck. An argument began. According to the affidavit, Olmos Jr. said he punched one of the men, but while he was boasting about it, another person fired off rounds into the dirt. Evans, he reportedly said, had been doing plumbing work when the fight broke out.
Olmos Jr. also reportedly said he did not know who the other people were and that he fled only because he did not want to be jailed over Christmas and that Evans “was just being a good friend.”
Olmos Jr. is due again in court Jan. 16; formal charges have not been filed.
He is also charged in a 2019 case as an accessory in a shooting on East Main Street; he is not accused of firing the weapon, which was shot into a car May 22. The alleged victim was bruised, but did not sustain penetrating trauma, per a police report, which noted a “mushroomed projectile” was found on his sweatshirt. Olmos Jr. has denied involvement and is set for a June trial in that case.
Evans is due in court Jan. 23 for a dispositional hearing on charges of first-degree trespass of a dwelling; two counts of obstructing peace officers and bond violation
He was charged in an unrelated case last October with drug possession, eluding, traffic offenses and with having drug paraphernalia and will also appear in court on that matter Jan. 23.
