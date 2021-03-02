Tri-County Health Network (TCHNetwork) announces the opening of new office space in Montrose.
Located in Our Town Matters, 1245 E. Main St, the office will be an accessible way for community partners and Montrose residents alike to benefit from the various services that TCHNetwork provides — including Medicaid care coordination, SNAP and insurance enrollment, health screenings with community health workers, energy assistance, and advocacy for Spanish speakers.
“Having office space in Montrose will help TCHNetwork’s Medicaid care coordination team build more trust and rapport with community members,” said Amy Rowan, care coordination manager at TCHNetwork.
“TCHNetwork staff will be easily accessible during business hours, and a quick visit to downtown Montrose will connect clients with a member of their own community who is eager to assist.”
Marina Harrington, TCHNetwork’s bilingual cultural navigator, has been working to develop resources for Spanish-speaking residents in the area.
“As cultural navigators, we are educated on issues that are particularly important to our immigrant community such as understanding the Public Charge rule, what verification documents are necessary to receive food or energy assistance, and how to submit them,” she said. Harrington sees the new office space as the vehicle to expand TCHNetwork’s educational efforts and to provide beneficial services to the Montrose community.
Additionally, TCHNetwork’s belief in whole person health has led to the steady development of a robust Behavioral Health education and support program. Paul Reich, behavioral health programs manager, sees the new office space as an opportunity to engage with the Montrose community about the importance of behavioral health and to work with community partners to teach free behavioral health classes.
Courses include Mental Health First Aid, NAMI Family-to-Family, and safeTALK suicide prevention training. These trainings aim to provide residents with the knowledge and skills to recognize when a loved one may be experiencing a mental health challenge and how to direct them to the resources they may need.
For TCHNetwork, education is key to stamping out the behavioral health stigma, and no one experiencing a mental health condition should feel alone.
While a new office space in Montrose may not solve the complex issues facing rural Colorado, it does offer an accessible place for anyone who needs assistance to work with a fellow community member and TCHNetwork employee.
To learn more about the programming TCHNetwork provides in Montrose, visit tchnetwork.org or call at 970-708-7086.
