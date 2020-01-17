Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association says it is ramping up its clean energy portfolio as part of efforts to reduce emissions, as called for under recent state law, and to better serve its customers.
On Wednesday, the power wholesaler announced six renewable energy projects in Colorado and New Mexico which, coupled with two earlier projects that are to be constructed, will bring more than 1 gigawatt of emissions-free renewable resources to its portfolio by 2024.
Four solar projects will be on the west side of Tri-State’s system, including near Escalante Station (New Mexico) and Colowyo Mine (Moffat County).
Tri-State last week announced the closure of Escalante Station, to be completed this year, and the closure of Colowyo Mine by 2030. Colowyo feeds Craig Station, a three-unit power plant, which is also closing. Tri-State said it made the moves to comply with carbon-reduction requirements in Colorado and New Mexico.
Tri-State said by closing Craig Station it is committed to reducing carbon emissions from its units by 90 percent by the year 2030, and reducing emissions from Colorado electric sales by 70 percent, also by 2020.
These closures follow the separate closures of Nucla Station in western Montrose County, and Station 1 in Craig, which were undertaken as part of a settlement involving the state’s regional haze plan. Nucla Station was taken offline last year, a few years ahead of the original schedule.
Station 1 in Craig’s closure is still anticipated to be complete by 2025.
The closures of Tri-State’s coal plants, committing not to develop more coal facilities and cancelling a project in Kansas will reduce emissions, the company said.
Wednesday’s announcement, made in Denver alongside Gov. Jared Polis, is part of Tri-State’s Responsible Energy Plan.
“Our cooperative and its members are aligned in our transition to clean power,” said Rick Gordon, chairman of Tri-State and director at Mountain View Electric Association, in a press release announcing the latest actions under the Responsible Energy Plan.
“With (Wednesday’s) announcement, we’re poised to become a new Tri-State; a Tri-State that will provide reliable, affordable and responsible power to our members and communities for many years to come.”
“By 2024, 50 percent of the energy consumed within our cooperative family will be renewable,” said CEO Duane Highley, also in the announcement. “Accelerating our renewable procurements as technology improved and prices dropped results in the lowest possible renewable energy cost today for our members, and likely of any regional utility.”
In Colorado, the long-term renewable energy projects are: Axial Basin Solar, in northwest Colorado, located on land near the Colowyo Mine; Niyol Wind, in eastern Colorado; Spanish Peaks Solar, in southern Colorado; Crossing Trails Wind, in eastern Colorado, and, in Southwest Colorado, Dolores Canyon Solar and Coyote Gulch Solar.
Tri-State has since 2009 contracted for 15 utility-scale wind or solar projects, along with several small hydropower projects.
The company’s energy plan also calls for funding electric vehicle charging stations for each of its member cooperatives, in order to expand charging networks in rural areas.
The power wholesaler supplies about 46 electrical cooperatives in four states. Delta-Montrose Electric Association is transitioning from Tri-State, after having negotiated a buy-out for its contract last year.
Tri-State also supplies San Miguel Power Authority, serving San Miguel County and parts of western Montrose County.
“We are very supportive of Tri-State’s Responsible Energy Plan, yet we also understand very personally, the effect that these types of closures have on employees’ families and their local communities,” SMPA’s CEO Brad Zaporski said in a Thursday news release, referring to the closure of Nucla Station, as well as the more recent station closures.
Tri-State’s Responsible Energy Plan was developed in collaboration with an advisory group that was facilitated by Colorado State University’s Center for the New Energy Economy and Bill Ritter, former Colorado governor.
“Tri-State’s plan signals a welcome and important shift toward a clean, lower-cost energy future,” said John Nielsen, director of Western Resource Advocates’ Clean Energy Program, in a provided statement.
“Tri-State’s coal plant retirements and increased investments in renewable energy will save its customers money and will significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions that drive climate change and other harmful air pollution. We look forward to continuing to work with Tri-State to develop ways to achieve further carbon reductions and increased energy efficiency, while also seeking ways to help coal-reliant communities transition to new economic opportunities.”
