Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association has submitted formal tariff application filings to become federally rate-regulated.
“Once that’s accepted, then Tri-State will become fully rate-regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For wholesale power suppliers, that’s the norm, rather than the exception,” Tri-State spokesman Lee Boughey said.
The power wholesaler serves more than 40 electrical cooperatives in Colorado and other states, including, for now, Delta-Montrose Electric Association.
In a move the local co-op initially decried as rushed and “forum shopping,” Tri-State’s board earlier this month voted to include a class of membership that would place it under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, for rate regulation.
Tri-State said it wanted across-the-board stability in all of the states where it serves cooperatives and denied DMEA’s former allegations. The two entities recently settled a longstanding feud by agreeing to a buy-out figure for DMEA’s contract, now slated to end next May.
Prior to the vote adding the new membership class, Tri-State was wholly owned by small electrical co-ops, which exempted it from FERC.
“If that was not the case, we would already be regulated by FERC,” Boughey said.”
Tri-State made its formal tariff application with FERC on July 23; the commission has 60 days to accept the filing and when it does, Tri-State said it becomes fully rate regulated on generation and transmission rates, securities approvals, interlocking directorates, the sale of assets, mergers and acquisitions.
“Our membership and board are unified in our pursuit of a cleaner, reliable and lower-cost resource portfolio,” said Rick Gordon, chairman of the cooperative’s board of directors, in a provided statement.
“We are making a strong and unequivocal commitment to transform Tri-State’s resource portfolio in a prudent and responsible manner.”
Federal rate regulation preempts individual state regulation for generation and transmission rates. It isn’t expected to affect what Tri-State does with respect to new state laws in Colorado.
“Rate-regulation by FERC does not change the facilities-related regulation by the State of Colorado on any environmental regulation, or the new carbon-reduction regulations. It does not affect the resource planning regulations that were passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor this year,” Boughey said.
“We will still work with those regulatory bodies that will administer those laws and we will comply with those laws.”
Highley, in his statement, said much the same.
“Tri-State complies with state environmental, renewable energy and resource planning requirements, and will continue to do so under FERC rate regulation,” he said.
“Tri-State is committed, and we are also required, to work with all state regulatory agencies, including the Colorado Public Utilities Commission on resource planning and the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission on carbon reduction planning.”
Although DMEA is parting ways with Tri-State, the association continues to serve other cooperatives in the state, including San Miguel Power Association on the West End.
Tri-State’s power plant in western Montrose County, Nucla Station, is closing sooner than originally scheduled.
The coal supplying it will soon be exhausted, bringing final shutdown of the power plant, as called for under the settlement Tri-State reached in 2016 with the state and other parties concerning Colorado’s State Implementation Plan for regional haze.
The power plant was slated to go offline by 2022; it will now be retired early next year.
The New Horizon Coal Mine, which supplied the plant, is in reclamation, as was reported in December. Nucla Station is burning through the remaining coal stockpiles from the mine and is expected to have done so by the beginning of 2020, Tri-State announced.
Nineteen had been employed at the mine; four remained early this year, as reclamation work wound down. The power plant employs 35.
Tri-State is providing a half-million dollars, over the next five years, to help Nucla and Naturita offset the job loss and associated economic hit.
“We’re working through the details there. We have not announced how we will have that grant administered,” Boughey said.
The closure of Nucla Station is not welcome news, but not a surprise, either, West End Economic Development Corp. Director Deana Sheriff said.
“Of course we’re concerned, but it’s not been the panic that this might normally create within a community. We’ve been planning on this. They’ve at least given us notice. We’ve put programs and procedures into place to try to help mitigate the effects of that closure,” she said.
The West End is focusing heavily on helping displaced plant workers start their own businesses and is working with the Skillful program, which provides one-on-one interaction, based on individual skill sets.
Sheriff said WEEDC is also working in the agricultural sector, to help people use their property to produce value-added farm goods.
Outdoor recreation and tourism also are emphasized.
“The area is naturally beautiful, just undiscovered,” Sheriff said.
“The folks who enjoy the area and have tremendous knowledge, we’re helping them move into that outdoor recreation and tourism market, as well.”
The 160-mile link between Montrose and Moab, Utah — the Rimrocker Trail — is helping in those efforts, she added. The trail is serving to draw attention to the West End, Sheriff said.
In addition to its shift toward FERC, Tri-State’s board also adopted a new mission statement and announced a “Responsible Energy Plan” it says is an aggressive move toward carbon reduction, renewable energy and resource planning requirements.
The plan includes working with the Center for the New Energy Economy and Bill Ritter, former Colorado governor, to facilitate a stakeholder process to inform the new energy strategy.
“It’s important that we work with our member systems, but it’s also important we take into consideration those outside of our cooperative family, understand their concerns and take information from them that can help make our plan successful,” Boughey said.
Tri-State earlier this year announced major wind and solar projects.
Details about the Responsible Energy Plan can be found at www.tristate.coop/responsibleenergyplan.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.