Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association on Thursday officially retired the Nucla coal-fired plant that for decades had powered the West End’s economy.
Nucla Station was, with Craig Station, retired as part of a multi-party 2016 agreement concerning the regional haze state implementation plan, or SIP.
The SIP requires reductions in nitrogen oxide emissions from generation sources and utilities have begun installing more emissions controls in order to comply with it.
Nucla Station was on track to be retired by the end of 2022 and was burning through the last of the coal supply from the New Horizon Mine, which went into reclamation in 2017.
The 100-megawatt power plant met requirements for early retirement under the SIP. In July, as part of its new Responsible Energy Plan, Tri-State announced it would, in fact, retire Nucla Station early.
“While our generating station has been a significant part of Nucla and Naturita communities for many years, it made the most sense to come offline at this time in a controlled fashion, while maintaining compliance with all of our federal and state environmental regulations,” Duane Highley, Tri-State CEO, said in a Thursday news release.
“We will support the remaining employees at the plant and the community during this transitional period of decommissioning and dismantling the facility.”
Thirty-five employees remain at Nucla Station; they will be performing pre-decommissioning work there.
Dismantling is expected to start during the first six months of 2020, bringing to an end a plant that began operations in 1959.
Nucla Station was the world’s first utility-scale power plant that used atmospheric circulating fluidized bed combustion, Tri-State’s news release said.
This process achieved 70 percent capture of sulfur dioxide emissions and reduced the formation of nitrogen oxide and this technology is still used today to lower emissions from power plants.
Tri-State is also providing $500,000 to Nucla and Naturita to help offset the blow to those communities’ economies. The process for awarding the grant money is being defined.
Although the end of Nucla Station is not welcome news, West End residents, leaders and regional organizations have been exploring other options for stabilizing the economy, including hemp and related manufacturing and other business development.
