A new trial date has been set for the man accused of gunning down a Paonia-area couple in their home last year.
Mark Burns is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and with robbery in the Feb. 2, 2022, deaths of Michael Arnold and Donna Gallegos. Burns denies he was the person recorded on camera, who, gun in hand, entered the converted garage where the couple lived on Black Bridge Road.
Friends checking on them Feb. 4, 2022, found Arnold, 69, and Gallegos, 65, dead in the garage/apartment on Arnold’s property. Burns was arrested in Idaho, where he was living, about a week later.
Prosecutors allege Burns, who formerly rented the adjacent home on the property from Arnold, was angry because he was evicted in 2021 after testifying in a civil trial involving Arnold’s ex-girlfriend. Burns was dating the woman at the time. Prosecutors also said Burns needed money.
According to testimony at a preliminary hearing last year, witnesses ID’d Burns from the home surveillance footage; a trace showed Burns had purchased the gun used, plus receipts and store surveillance footage showed him in the Paonia area within the timeframe of Gallegos and Arnold’s death, although Burns was living in Idaho at the time. The box containing the gun linked to the crime was found in his garage.
The person on the home surveillance footage — whose face was partially concealed and who had duct-taped his shirt sleeves around the gloves on his hands — “came to commit theft,” prosecutors said, alleging Burns was the one with the motive and had engaged in a long-running plan.
Burns knew the property well; however, after the deaths, Delta County Sheriff’s investigators recovered $326,000 in cash from a safe behind a false wall in the main house. Defense attorneys questioned why Burns would leave that behind if he had actually been the shooter, bent on getting money.
They also poked holes in the information identifying the person on the home surveillance, contending neither clothing, nor what appeared to be a tuft of hair sticking out of the person’s covering, matched Burns. Shoe prints from the scene did not match any of Burns’ and neither his DNA nor his fingerprints were found on the gun itself — which was left behind at the scene. Burns, they said, had sold the gun to Arnold.
The defense further argues plenty of people other than Burns had a motive to harm Arnold, due to conflicts arising from his marijuana business.
Trial had been set once before in the case, but procedural delays are common. According to Delta Combined Court records, trial is now set to begin Aug. 15. That setting could change, pending the outcome of a status conference set for June 9.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone