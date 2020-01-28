Daniel A. Gallegos, the Grand Junction man who allegedly mailed letters across state lines, detailing homicidal fantasies involving young women, is now to be tried in May.
Gallegos was last year charged federally with interstate communications containing threats; a letter he allegedly mailed contained a reference to Delta County, as well as to Grand County and Moab. The letter stated the writer was “just obsessed with murder.”
According to Gallegos’ indictment, authorities in Florida and Washington State, as well as a Denver television station, received letters spelling out in graphic detail the way the writer would carry out rape and murder, although the letters did not identify a specific person.
Federal investigators tracked the letters through barcoding on the postage stamps to a stamp kiosk in Grand Junction. The stand’s camera recorded Gallegos, according to his indictment, and the credit card used to purchase the stamps also allegedly was Galleogs’.
Gallegos had been set for trial starting Feb. 3, but on Jan. 23, a continuance was granted until May 4, “in interest of justice,” following an unopposed motion to continue that was filed a month earlier.
The motion said voluminous evidence provided in the case, including several hours of video and audio recordings, was provided only 25 days prior to the original trial date.
Additionally, defense attorney Virginia Grady said, the defense team had to locate a forensic psychiatrist to evaluate Gallegos, who according to the motion, “has a long and documented history of mental illness.”
An evaluation was conducted Dec. 19. Per the motion, the psychiatrist found Gallegos was suffering from several mental illnesses and his condition was being exacerbated by holding him in isolation. He would need to take prescribed medication for at least 90 days to ensure that medication is working.
Grady said Gallegos’ condition affects his ability to make decisions concerning his case and that they “cannot, in good faith, proceed” with further pretrial activity knowing their client suffers from untreated mental illness.
Federal prosecutors did not oppose the motion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.