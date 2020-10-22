Trial for three people indicted for drug trafficking or weapons offenses in Montrose has been tentatively slated for December.
Adam Livermore, Angela Schmid and Jonas Najar, Jr. were federally indicted earlier this month.
Livermore and Schmid are charged with drug distribution and conspiracy offenses related to methamphetamine. Schmid is further charged with violating the conditions of her 2018 federal case, in which she was charged with conspiracy to distribute meth and distribution of meth.
Najar is charged with possessing a weapon and ammunition despite a previous conviction.
The alleged offenses occurred between February and June of this year. The trio was indicted after a multi-jurisdictional investigation by the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
A recent court order set trial for the three to begin Dec. 14 in Denver. But other U.S. District Court filings indicate the trial date may be pushed out, since Schmid may be ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.
Soon after the indictment, Schmid filed a motion on her own to be released from custody; in it, she says she is the target of a conspiracy by the “United States, Inc.,” which she claims is part of a vast narcotics distribution network bent on silencing her.
U.S. Magistrate Gordon P. Gallagher denied Schmid’s motion for release Monday.
He said in a written order Schmid had been previously released in her 2018 case, only to violate conditions of release by “actively” evading law enforcement, jumping from a moving car and hiding in a ditch, as well as engaging in “active subterfuge at the onion shed location.” The order does not provide further information about that.
Gallagher concluded Schmid is a flight risk and danger to the community; he ordered her continued detention.
Livermore and Najar are also being held without bond pending the resolution of the case.
The judge handling Schmid’s 2018 case has instructed the U.S. Attorney’s Office to demonstrate why she should not order a mental health competency evaluation for Schmid, who has waived court-appointed counsel.
“Ms. Schmid has recently filed numerous motions that raise the court’s concern as to her mental competency to stand trial or represent herself in this matter,” U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello wrote. “ … The court has received several bizarre filings from Ms. Schmid that cast doubt on her ability to stand trial with counsel and/or to represent herself.”
Arguello references motions Schmid filed in September about her pre-trial release in the 2018 case. Schmid’s motions specify a corporation as housing “the Nazi Party” and of creating the COVID-19 virus in Montrose using “nanobot technology” and also say the virus was specifically planted to kill her.
Arguello also noted as a matter of concern that Schmid’s filings do not have relevance to the core issue of her motion, which is pre-trial release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.