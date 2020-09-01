Trial date set in Sunset Mesa Funeral Home fraud case

A former Montrose mortician and her mother are now set to face a federal jury April 12, 2021.
Megan Hess, former operator of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and the associated Donor Services Inc., is charged under an indictment with mail fraud and shipping diseased body parts in violation of federal requirements for hazardous materials.
Her mother, Shirley Koch, is also charged with those offenses.
The women were arrested, then released on bond in March, after a lengthy FBI investigation into the alleged mishandling of human remains through Sunset Mesa.
In 2018, Reuters featured the Montrose funeral home in its series about “body brokering” nationwide. That February, the FBI served search warrants at the mortuary and Donor Services, which was described as a business that obtained non-transplant human remains for research and related purposes.
The state of Colorado, upon investigating complaints, determined Sunset Mesa had been returning concrete mix and other substances to families instead of cremains, and that in at least one instance, the mortuary returned the incorrect ashes to a family, as shown by remnants of a watch and zipper the deceased wasn’t wearing when he was taken for cremation.
Hess, who did not admit the state’s allegations, surrendered her crematory and mortuary registrations under a stipulated agreement that August.
Separately, the FBI told some people who had used Sunset Mesa to make their loved one’s final arrangements that the bodies had been harvested and sold without survivors’ knowledge or proper consent.
Six civil suits were filed on allegations Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation had harvested and sold human remains; to date, two have resulted in judgments.
The March indictment charges Hess and Koch with six counts of mail fraud involving 38 bodies and three counts of shipping the heads of decedents who had tested positive for hepatitis-C.
The indictment alleges Hess and Koch had either provided altered paperwork that falsely assured buyers the remains were free of the disease, or did not include any documentation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges the women engaged in a scheme for about a decade, through which they promised inexpensive cremation services as a way to make sure they had a steady supply of human remains to sell to research, educational and medical markets.
In some cases, the defendants did not tell survivors the bodies were being sold, and in others, took and sold more than what the survivors had agreed to, the indictment alleges.
Hess and Koch appeared last month in U.S. District Court in Grand Junction, at which time the trial was tentatively continued from November, but no firm date was set.
Defense attorneys and federal prosecutors agreed the voluminous evidence in the case, the complex nature of it, along with other factors, meant that more time was needed to prepare for trial.
On Aug. 28, the court formally set a 10-day jury trial to start next April 12. A final conference was set for March 30, 2021, which is also the cut-off date for any change of plea.
