Diana McBride felt disbelief when she got word that the two women indicted for fraud over their alleged mishandling of human remains for profit — and whom her mother successfully sued over what happened to her stepfather’s remains — won’t be going to trial this August after all.
Instead, Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, are to be tried next February on federal allegations they committed mail fraud in the handling of more than 30 bodies. They are also accused of unlawfully shipping the remains of three people who were positive for hepatitis-C. The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges the women engaged in a scheme to obtain human bodies and body parts for sale.
Hess and Koch deny the charges.
“Obviously, it’s frustrating for me, but my biggest concern is for my mom,” McBride said Monday, referring to her mother, Shirley Hollenbeck.
Hollenbeck used Sunset Mesa Funeral Home and Crematory for her husband, Gerald “Cactus” Hollenbeck’s arrangements. She received ashes that contained remnants of things Cactus had not been wearing when he was taken to Sunset Mesa after his 2017 death. This triggered both a complaint to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, as well as his widow’s successful suit.
“For a while, I think she was encouraged that we were going to see some type of result from all this, as far as holding Megan Hess accountable,” McBride said. “Now so much time has passed. I see her slowly declining and I know that she’s getting very weary about the whole thing, as far as having hope that something will be done that would bring some type of justice for my stepdad.”
Hess, already the subject of state complaints, fell under federal investigation in 2018. She closed Sunset Mesa, and the associated business, Donor Services Inc. within weeks of the FBI serving a search warrant there. By the time of hers and Koch’s indictments in 2020, several multi-party civil suits had been filed. Shirley Hollenbeck secured a judgment of $468,000 in hers.
The federal trial had already been delayed once and, last October, talks of a possible plea deal roiled several families who are alleged victims.
Hess through her attorney in the federal matter filed for a continuance, as well as to have trial set for four weeks. Koch did not oppose the motion.
Hess’ attorneys are still locating and interviewing witnesses and need more time to consult with experts in the fields of body donations and funeral services, per court records.
United States District Judge Christine Arguello on June 22 found “the ends of justice served by granting the motion outweigh the best interests of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial,” and granted the continuance.
She denied Hess’ request for a four-week trial, finding that 10 days should be sufficient, based on information in the record for the case. Arguello directed Hess to consult with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Koch if she still thinks four weeks are necessary, and, before July 7, to file a motion spelling out why.
The trial that had been set for Aug. 9 was vacated, as was the final pretrial conference and deadline for a plea agreement, which had been set for July 28.
Pretrial motions are now due by Dec. 27 and responses are due by Jan. 10, 2022. The final pretrial conference has now been set for Jan. 25, by video/telephone.
Trial is for now reset to Feb. 7, 2022, in Denver. Arguello said she would revisit at a later date the issue of holding the trial in Grand Junction, closer to where the alleged victims and many witnesses live.
McBride shared the letter the U.S. Attorney’s Office sent to her and other affected families. The letter explains the new dates and reminds recipients that schedules can change on short notice. It also reminds recipients that many cases are resolved by plea agreements, which can be made at almost any time. The letter does not say a plea agreement is in the works.
“For all of us, we do want to see justice. We want to see our day in court,” McBride said.
McBride said she’s struggling with the delays and that in her mind, the evidence is overwhelming. “It seems like they’re given every courtesy along the way. We don’t understand it. It’s been four years since my stepdad passed,” she said.
“It’s just stress. You can’t believe it,” said Chris Kraschuk of Montrose. His late parents, Ruth and Walter, were taken to Sunset Mesa for final arrangements. Kraschuk is one of dozens of people to be told by the FBI their deceased nest-of-kin had not been cremated as arranged, but instead, had been sold in whole or in part.
“I want to get this done and over and go on with my life. There’s no justice in the system here. It keeps on getting delayed and delayed,” Kraschuk said.
“I couldn’t believe it. I was all ready for Aug. 9. I’m beside myself.”
Kraschuk was also party to successful civil litigation against Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation defendants. Like McBride, he is uncertain of ever seeing a dime of the judgment ordered.
McBride said there has been no payment on the judgment awarded to her mother, but that accountability is what is most important.
“It was great that we got awarded the judgment. That was some small victory that a court acknowledged the situation. That’s what’s really important to us, is that she is held accountable and it is acknowledged what she did,” McBride said.
“Sometimes, I think, OK, maybe with all these delays, things will die down and people won’t care anymore,” McBride later said.
“But that’s not the case. You don’t forget it. Particularly, having lost a loved one. My mom doesn’t have his remains. It’s an open void. Nothing can fill it, but you hope you get a little bit of gratification seeing her (Hess) being held accountable.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
