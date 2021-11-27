A family’s lawsuit against a local mentoring program
and the former deputy who sexually abused their son has tentatively been set for trial next November, after the parties indicated reaching a settlement is unlikely.
The complaint names the former Dolores County deputy, Joshua Hemphill, who is now in prison for sexually abusing the boy and, in a separate case, for sexually abusing two boys in Mesa County.
Hemphill formerly was a mentor with Delta-Montrose Youth Services, which operates the local Partners youth mentoring program, and once also worked with Mesa Youth Services in Grand Junction, which operates Mesa County partners.
Initially, both entities were named in the complaint. Both argued they were improperly named as defendants.
Delta-Montrose Youth Services parted ways with Hemphill in 2014, well before he abused the plaintiffs’ child, and Mesa Youth Services said the child was never part of its programs, nor matched with any of its mentors. Mesa Youth Services was dismissed from the case in September.
The complaint is sealed, but the family is reportedly seeking damages exceeding $100,000.
According to a Nov. 16 case management order, the family sustained economic damages of about $12,000 in medical and therapy bills. Non-economic damages also are claimed, “in an amount to be proven at trial.”
Also per the case management order, the family alleges Delta-Montrose Youth Services is vicariously liable for their son’s abuse because Hemphill perpetrated it within the scope of his employment “and was otherwise enabled by virtue of his employment with (DMYS).”
The complaint against Hemphill alleges assault, battery, extreme and outrageous conduct and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. It further alleges vicarious liability by DMYS on the claims against Hemphill.
Per the case management order’s summary, Partners’ position is that it relied on Colorado Bureau of Investigation background checks prior to accepting Hemphill as a mentor and on a “clean check” through the FBI. At the time of his work with DMYS, Hemphill was also working as a deputy and was a former corrections officer.
“Both positions are known to require extensive and clean background checks prior to employment. There was no indication that Mr. Hemphill would use his position to molest children,” the position description for DMYS reads.
Hemphill’s intentional acts did not further DMYS’ interests and it was “not foreseeable” that he would molest children, the document also states.
The child upon whose behalf the suit was brought was never partnered with anyone from DMYS and Hemphill hadn’t been matched up with a mentee after June of 2014, according to DMYS’ earlier motion for dismissal.
Hemphill was a mentor through the local Partners program in 2014; he was terminated that year for not following protocols and ignoring warnings about how much time he was spending with a mentee.
In 2017, a man who by then lived in another state told a caseworker that Hemphill had sexually abused him in 2014. That prompted an investigation, although it did not lead to charges based on those allegations.
Instead, the investigation led the CBI and Montrose Police Department to the child whose parents are now suing.
Hemphill, who was working in Dolores County as a deputy, resigned soon after the CBI interviewed him at work. He was arrested in August 2017 in Montrose and charged with sex crimes.
In 2018, Hemphill pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.
He separately pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of two youths in Grand Junction.
Hemphill was in 2019 sentenced to serve at least 15 years and could continue to be held after that, for up to the rest of his life, under Colorado’s indeterminate sentencing law for certain sex offenses.
The plaintiffs’ and DMYS’ counsel have met and conferred over possible resolution, per the Nov. 16. order. Trial is for now set to start Nov. 14, 2022 — but that is subject to change if an agreement can be reached.
“The prospects for settlement are currently not promising, but the parties will continue to explore resolution of the claims … and will reassess settlement throughout and after completion of discovery (evidence),” the case management order concludes.
