Trial set in double-slaying

The suspect in Paonia’s double murder is headed to trial next February, with “lengthy hearings” expected prior to then.
Mark Burns is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Michael Arnold, 69, and Donna Gallegos, 65, who were found dead in a shop/apartment unit on Arnold’s Black Bridge Road property Feb. 4. The pair were killed Feb. 2, according to what investigators determined from surveillance footage on the property. Friends who could not reach them discovered their bodies a few days later.
Burns, 65, who has since been charged with robbery and burglary in addition to murder, was arrested in Idaho Feb. 16.
Law enforcement witnesses previously testified that Burns once rented the home on the property, but was evicted. He also was dating a former girlfriend of Arnold’s. These witnesses alleged he was the hooded, half-masked figure on camera recorded shooting Arnold and Gallegos.
Burns had moved to Idaho but was back visiting the area when the murders occurred, investigators determined through receipts and store surveillance footage that they said also put him in the Paonia area at the time of the deaths.
Investigators further testified Burns had purchased the gun that was found in the home, however, his DNA wasn’t on it.
Safes found on the property contained substantial cash when recovered by law enforcement, which the defense suggested calls into question the supposed motive, since the money wasn’t taken.
More than $300,000 was in one safe, located behind a wall in the bathroom.
Based on calls Burns made from jail to family, investigators learned of money he’d reportedly stashed “under the snow” on his Idaho property. His brother and a friend both turned over money they were keeping for him, about $16,000, the witnesses also said.
Defense lawyers suggested that Arnold had plenty of enemies because of his marijuana grow and argued that the person shown on the surveillance at Black Bridge Road wasn’t Burns.
Prosecutors contend the couple’s deaths were the result of a long-running plan: Burns had become embroiled in a civil case between Arnold and his ex-girlfriend and then was evicted from the property, plus he knew Arnold well enough to know his money wasn’t kept in the main residence. That residence was found undisturbed.
Burns appeared in Delta Combined Court Wednesday to formally enter a not-guilty plea. Setting the trial took some finesse, as the defense and prosecution had different estimates concerning how long would be required, as well as some other commitments to navigate in light of the court’s schedule.
Public defender Patrick Crane said that two weeks wouldn’t be sufficient, especially considering how long jury selection might take. Additionally, he said he was lacking forensic reports that, once received, would have to be investigated by his office.
Assistant District Attorney Rob Zentner said Crane was leaving out details, as “a ton of reports” had been provided, however, he accepted a trial setting of Feb. 21 — March 24, 2023, with a four-day break in early March.
Burns has been held in custody since the second week of February and has the right to a speedy trial. He agreed to waive that right.
If there are additional delays, the court would have to make a finding as to whether the waiver applies beyond the Feb. 21 trial date.
In between now and trial, several procedural hearings are expected for motions and responses, including motions concerning expert witnesses.
Crane said his team will at minimum be addressing lab reports, firearms testing and video- and electronic-forensics experts, which might in turn prompt more motions. “There is no doubt we will be in lengthy proceedings,” he said.
The first set of motions are due by Sept. 6. A pretrial conference is Jan. 10, 2023.
The trial may require more than the standard number of alternate jurors (two) being seated; as well, selection may take place via multiple panels instead of calling all prospective jurors into a single courtroom.
“I recognize this case will likely require further trial management by the court,” District Judge Steven Schultz said during the proceedings.
Although some hearing dates may have to be moved around due to the complexity of the case, he is intent on sticking to the trial dates because of the already lengthy delay.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone