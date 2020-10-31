Montrose County School District students at the Early Childhood Center in Montrose dressed up Friday in their Halloween attire and visited the district office to go trick-or-treating.
Staying in small cohorts, teachers and support staff guided the students into various district office entrances Friday morning and afternoon. Some students visited Snow White’s realm where they were greeted by the Seven Dwarfs and the evil Queen Grimhilde. Other students crawled through a door into the cat manor before visiting the GhostBusters.
Exceptional Student Services (ESS) created a cat manor with fun activities for students from following the cat paw prints through the manor, crawling through the cat door, looking at their reflection in a mirror that turned them into cats, measuring their heights in pumpkins, counting the cats and finding the cat with the blue nose.
“It was an absolute breath of fresh air,” Mandy Martinez, an ESS staff member said. “It’s been a few years since we’ve done anything, even before the pandemic. So now to have littles back in the building was just a delight.”
Martinez hopes the students enjoyed their visit to the district office.
Prior to Friday’s trick-or-treating fun, district staff decorated their wings of the office for a friendly competition. Staff who work in the ESS department took the top prize in the Halloween decorating contest for their cat universe.
