Two bills and one new law sponsored by state senators representing Montrose County could expand rural healthcare access in Colorado by giving providers new opportunities and more modern employment arrangements.

State Sen. Cleave Simpson, who represents Senate District 6, and Perry Will, who represents District 5, are both serving Montrose County for the first time due to redistricting, which split the county’s representation.



