Two bills and one new law sponsored by state senators representing Montrose County could expand rural healthcare access in Colorado by giving providers new opportunities and more modern employment arrangements.
State Sen. Cleave Simpson, who represents Senate District 6, and Perry Will, who represents District 5, are both serving Montrose County for the first time due to redistricting, which split the county’s representation.
Simpson, R-Alamosa, sponsored two bills targeting healthcare access this legislative session, one which would change the relationship between physician assistants and doctors and another allowing psychologists to pursue prescribing power. The latter was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this month.
Will, R-New Castle, is sponsoring a bill intended to help local pharmacies by reimbursing them for providing childhood vaccines and allowing them to delegate more tasks to pharmacy technicians.
All three bills have bipartisan sponsorship, and some faced vocal opposition.
“My motivation is to improve access for rural Coloradans to much-needed healthcare, whether it’s behavioral health, mental health, physical health,” Simpson said.
Psychologists will get prescribing power
Simpson was a prime sponsor in the Senate of House Bill 23-1071, which provides a path toward prescribing power for psychologists.
Under the new law psychologists, who have a doctorate-level education but are not medical doctors, will be allowed to prescribe psychotropic medications after completing requirements including earning a master’s degree from a clinical psychopharmacological program and passing an exam.
Colorado isn’t the first state to expand psychologists’ abilities in this way, but it’s an early adopter following Louisiana, New Mexico, Illinois, Iowa, Idaho and the Department of Defense, which has had prescribing psychologists for over 20 years.
It’s not an easy process for psychologists to take on this responsibility, and a 2022 National Library of Medicine article places the amount of prescribing psychologists in the U.S. as over 200.
Simpson said the requirements psychologists must complete to gain prescription power are intended to ensure patient safety and quality of care, but they also mean Colorado practitioners won’t be writing prescriptions for a while. He expects dozens, at most, to seek out the new responsibility.
“It will be a slow, deliberative process,” he said. “There won't be psychologists writing prescriptions a year from now.”
Still, the state, and especially rural areas, face behavioral health issues and provider shortages that Simpson hopes the bill will help with.
May 2021 occupational estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics suggest there are around 300 psychiatrists and 2,200 school and counseling psychologists in Colorado. These estimates may not completely represent available care, since they do not include self-employed providers.
Simpson said even urban areas struggle with having enough behavioral health providers, and the issue is even larger in rural communities, which suffer from disproportionately high suicide rates.
“In Colorado, the rate of suicide in rural areas is higher than in urban areas, at 27.7 deaths per 100,000 people versus 22.1 per 100,000, respectively,” the Delta County Independent reported in 2021.
While the bill was signed into law, it still faced pushback from medical professionals and organizations who stated it could have unintended consequences, and since drugs can have physical side effects, they should only be prescribed by medical doctors.
As signed, the act would require prescribing psychologists to tell patients they are not medical doctors and communicate with patients’ primary physicians before prescribing medication.
Not all medical institutions are opposed, and Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen said the measure could be good for rural patients who would likely forgo mental health care before driving five or more hours to an urban center to receive it. MRH doesn’t currently have a psychiatrist on staff, though the organization and partner groups employ psychologists.
“It’s really trying to increase behavioral health services, really focused on rural communities like us, where we’re having trouble finding a psychiatrist,” he said. “Now if they (psychologists) are able to prescribe medication in a controlled setting, that they have passed all the privileging to do so, I think it’s a good step forward.”
A different relationship between PAs and physicians
Simpson is sponsoring another initiative this term, Senate Bill 23-083, which could change the relationship between doctors and Physician Assistants, allowing the latter to enter a collaboration agreement with a physician or employer instead of requiring onsite supervision. It passed the Senate and was introduced in the House of Representatives on March 11.
PAs, under current statute, can typically only practice under the direct supervision of a physician except in a few scenarios such as working in a designated health manpower shortage area.
Simpson said this can create issues in rural areas especially, which may only have one physician if any. Anecdotally, he said he knows of PAs who have practiced for over 20 years and were forced to stop providing services where they were located because a supervising physician left the office.
The bill is the third in as many years to be introduced in Colorado addressing this issue, and it has faced concern from some medical professionals.
“There certainly was and will continue to be pushback,” Simpson said.
In a November 2022 statement, Colorado Medical Association Director of Communications and Marketing Kate Alfano predicted a bill addressing PAs would be introduced this year, and reaffirmed the society’s commitment to physician-led teams. A 2023 legislative update from the organization stated: “Physician assistants (PA) are seeking to expand their scope. Over the past year, CMS has continued to meet with PAs to address some of their concerns, while reinforcing our opposition to independent practice.”
Simpson said the bill is not intended to allow PAs to become independent providers, but to modernize their relationship with doctors and increase access to care.
He signed on to a similar House bill last session as a senator, which Will sponsored in the House, aimed at changing this relationship that ultimately failed. It required PAs with more than 5,000 practice hours to maintain ongoing communication with physicians and members of a patient’s care team, but did not require them to maintain a collaborative plan.
The new bill requires all PAs to have collaborative agreements in place which provide information including their license number, place of practice, physicians signature and description of their collaboration and performance review process. More intensive supervision is required for PAs with fewer than 5,000 practice hours or those who change practice areas.
Locally, Mengenhausen said he hadn’t read much into the new bill, but he is open to it particularly for primary care, though he would be more hesitant when it comes to other practice areas.
Mengenhausen noted the larger issue that primary care is an increasingly difficult-to-fill area of the healthcare industry, which is facing an exodus of burnt-out workers, especially since the onset of COVID. Advanced practice providers like PAs and nurse practitioners have stepped up to fill the gaps.
“Primary care is tough because you have to cover such a wide spectrum of care,” he said. And on top of that, he added, practitioners in this area make significantly less than their counterparts who specialize in areas such as cardiology, incentivizing medical students to turn away from primary care.
Expanded responsibilities for pharm techs, vax reimbursement
Will also wants to improve healthcare access in rural Colorado, and is sponsoring a bill he hopes will help pharmacies, particularly those that are locally owned. The bill was introduced in the Senate on Feb. 15 and is still under consideration.
Senate Bill 23-162 would expand responsibilities for pharmacy technicians, allowing pharmacists to assign them any task within the pharmacy they have been trained for except patient counseling, drug regimen review, and clinical conflict resolution.
It would also authorize the state’s medical assistance program to reimburse pharmacies for providing childhood vaccines to anyone under the age of 19, which Will said is important for rural communities.
According to the bill, 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a pharmacy.
It states pharmacies can provide care outside of traditional work hours and without appointments, making them an accessible place for families to access vaccines for ailments like measles, mumps and Hepatitis B that are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Will said he voted yes for both of Simpson’s bills, but he acknowledged the scope of the challenge of improving healthcare access in Colorado.
”No one bill is going to cure everything, but the goal is to make things better,” he said.