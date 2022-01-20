KN95 and surgical grade masks are being distributed for free at public libraries and community centers across Colorado through a new program the state implemented on Tuesday.
There were no redistribution points in Montrose in the initial list, but masks should be available at community centers around town within a few weeks.
Some eligible community centers in Montrose and other areas weren’t on the initial list because they didn’t have masks to distribute.
Montrose Regional Library has ordered 2,000 surgical masks and 1,500 KN95 masks, director Paul Paladino said. Individuals are limited to five masks per month.
Paladino said it’s not currently clear if the library would receive its order in full, but discussions are underway on how to equally distribute the masks to the public in the event the library does not receive the full order.
Montrose Recreation District also placed a request Wednesday morning to become a potential distribution center, Executive Director Mari Steinbach said.
Steinbach added MRD will notify the public if it receives masks to distribute.
“We’ll always attempt to throw our hat in the ring and offer assistance,” Steinbach said.
Tad Rowan, the Montrose Fire Protection District chief, confirmed on Wednesday that MFPD had ordered surgical masks and KN95 masks. He anticipates MFPD will receive masks within a few weeks.
The state has already delivered 82,500 KN95s and 226,000 surgical masks to distribution centers.
As of Wednesday evening, the state had received 63 new community location requests from 57 libraries and six fire departments and had shipped hundreds of thousands more masks. As soon as masks are distributed to those sites, they are expected to be added to the official participation center list.
“We appreciate Coloradans’ patience as the distribution sites get up and running. More locations will be added soon,” said Brian Spencer, spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Public Health, in a statement.
The library did not receive many details about the program before the state’s announcement, Paladino said.
He added the library had received calls from the community on Wednesday asking about the program, but staff were not able to provide information beyond the minimum of what they had known about the state’s new effort.
“We received an email that asked us if we wanted masks for public distribution, but we didn’t get much details about it,” Paladino said. “We didn’t know anything about the press release, either.”
Denver Public Library, in a since-deleted tweet, quickly announced that it would not distribute masks at the program’s start.
“Denver Public Libraries are unable to distribute masks to the public at this time. The City and County of Denver is working to identify recreation centers that will have masks for public distribution,” according to an update on the state site.
Confused Colorado residents on social media inquired why public libraries in their area weren’t on the state’s participating locations list. Others discussed the little notice given to library directors and staff.
“The state fired their shot a little too early,” Rowan said. “They did the ready, fire, aim approach rather than the ready, aim, fire approach.”
Montrose County on Tuesday did have one distribution site in the state’s participation list: Nucla Public Library in the West End. The Ridgway and Ouray public libraries are also on the distribution list, as well as multiple locations in Mesa County.
Rowan, Steinbach and Paladino encouraged Montrose community members to monitor social media channels when an update can be provided or masks become available for distribution.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last Friday updated its masking guidelines to say people “can choose” to wear N95 and KN95 masks because they offer the best protection against COVID-19.
The CDC did not recommend certain masks over others, saying “it is most important to wear a well-fitted mask or respirator correctly that is comfortable for you and that provides good protection.”
For more information, visit covid19.colorado.gov/freemasks.
The federal government announced it would send four free COVID tests to those who sign up at https://www.covidtests.gov/. The four tests are given per-household.
