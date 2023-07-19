Bright and early, Tuxedo Corn Co. workers hit the fields Wednesday, ready to harvest the iconic “Olathe Sweet” sweet corn. First, hours of hand-work awaited the harvesters, due to moth larvae whose hatching was possibly spurred by the recent extreme heat.

“I’m nervous. Everyone is concerned. We can’t seem to keep up with the worms,” John Harold of Tuxedo Corn, the trademark-holder for Olathe Sweet, said Wednesday afternoon. “But after looking at it this morning, we think we may have turned the corner. It’s looking better, but you never know."



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

