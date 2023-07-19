Bright and early, Tuxedo Corn Co. workers hit the fields Wednesday, ready to harvest the iconic “Olathe Sweet” sweet corn. First, hours of hand-work awaited the harvesters, due to moth larvae whose hatching was possibly spurred by the recent extreme heat.
“I’m nervous. Everyone is concerned. We can’t seem to keep up with the worms,” John Harold of Tuxedo Corn, the trademark-holder for Olathe Sweet, said Wednesday afternoon. “But after looking at it this morning, we think we may have turned the corner. It’s looking better, but you never know."
Fieldworkers had to pull back the ears prior to picking, checking for the larvae of the corn earworm moth, which had the obvious effect of slowing the process. Harold said his main buyer, Kroger Co. (parent company of City Market/King Soopers) is willing to pay more for unblemished ears in its produce aisle, but he has to stay competitive.
Although the wormy sections of corn can be cut off and the rest remains edible, it is not suitable for what Kroger’s customers expect — as Harold mentioned, few people probably want to peel back a husk and find a fat little worm waving hello.
The extra hand-labor is aimed at preventing that, so the corn that is sold through Kroger should not have worms. Also, it will be available at Tuxedo Corn, U.S. 50 and Colorado 348, in Olathe. "We're picking corn. We're losing money doing it, but we're doing it. There's corn at the cooler for people to buy," Harold said.
“I think we'll have corn for the corn festival, but my customers are what I’m concerned about,” Harold added, referring to the annual Olathe Sweet Corn Festival coming up the first weekend in August. A highlight of the down home-style festival is the all-you-can eat sweet corn.
By Harold’s estimate, his pickers were throwing about 40% of ears on the ground during Wednesday’s foray into the fields. Overall, the valley could lose up to 200 acres of the sweet corn, he said.
In a Tuesday letter to U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, Harold called the situation an emergency.
“Sweet corn production has been a mainstay in Western Colorado for 35-plus years, generating approximately $15 million per year in revenue. It entails 20 to 25 growers employing 250 people during harvest, as well as three harvest companies,” he wrote.
Harold told Bennet he would like for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to employ its “vast reach” to bring an agronomist with experience in sweet corn production, who could help strategize dealing with the moth and its larvae.
Harold has also been communicating with Bennet’s staff and Wednesday said he hopes the USDA can provide an entomologist to come assess the situation. He said it is also possible an expert from another corn-growing region could visit and offer suggestions about dealing with the moth.
“This is valley-wide. It’s three companies that do what I do,” Harold said. “ … I did it for the valley, not John Harold individually.”
As Harold explained, the corn earworm moths lay eggs on the corn, which hatch onto the cornsilk and the larvae burrow into the ears, which they then begin eating.
Spraying has been taking place, but this year, the corn earworm has proved resistant. The 30-day spray period is usually effective at battling the pests, but it’s been tougher this year, said Morgan McCracken, field scout for Olathe Spray Service. Olathe Spray is looking at alternatives that can be effective against the moth, while not harmful to the corn.
There are two distinct populations of the moth: One population overwinters in the soil; a cold enough frost, late enough, will kill them. The other distinct population is blown in from other locations. McCracken said this time around, the valley could have picked up a resistant population, which is exploding due to the heat.
Harold also suspects the heat is the culprit behind the massive hatch.
“It’s really the moth we’re after, before she lays her eggs. With the weather going from almost winter to summer, it speeds everything up,” he said.
The spring was wet and cold, which delayed getting the corn in the ground. Lately, the weather has been sweltering, with field temperatures recorded at 105 degrees and nighttime temperatures ranging between 50 and 60 — all absorbed by the ground, in a 24-hour cycle. “That’s one of the problems,” the sweet corn grower noted.
Harold isn’t certain why the moths were so plentiful this year to begin with — it’s speculated that heavy southeastern winds blew them in from southern California and Arizona, whose corn-growing season is in the spring. That is conjecture, though, Harold said: “The bottom line is, we’ve got worms in the corn, simple as that.”
Olathe Spray Service is upping the frequency of its spraying because of the moths, so people may be seeing more of the company’s signature crop dusters in the sky.
“In normal years, we typically spray every three days for approximately 30 days,” said McCracken. “Due to increased worm pressure, we are spraying more frequently. We are spraying every other day and in some cases, every day, trying to get this pest under control.”
Tuxedo Corn will be continuing the laborious process of pulling back the ears for a few days, to see how things go. Harold is hopeful of coming out of the problem by the first days of August.
“Nobody likes a disaster like this, but disaster is a stepping stone, not a stumbling block,” he said.
Editor's note: Tuxedo Corn Co. has reiterated it will have corn for the sweet corn festival.