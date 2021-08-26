Come Sunday, Tammee Tuttle and the crew at the True Grit Café will celebrate 25 years in business. Likely there will be a toast or two or three, some food specials, live music. Certainly, the hoorah is deserved. The pandemic hit the hospitality industry harder than others and privately owned restaurants, where churn and going broke is the norm, a silver jubilee is remarkable.
Nineteen ninety-six was a whirlwind for Tuttle: she got married, relocated to western Colorado and bought the True Grit Café from Dorothy Decker who had opened it in 1985. One constant through the 25 years: “I’ve always enjoyed working hard. God gave me a servant’s heart. It’s been a challenge and a blessing to be where we are today,” said Tuttle.
She’s had to scale back days of operation (closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays), hours of operation and most of her staff are doing double shifts, including Tuttle, who is turning in 70-hours plus.
“I’m sh-t-ton busy,” said Tuttle matter-of-factly.
Tuttle was sitting in her upstairs office earlier this week with general manager Stephanie Kissner and Shonda Parsons, her sister and bookkeeper who, along with her son, Mark Thacker, a cook, came in from Jacksonville, Florida, to assist.
“Having family around kept the doors open,” said Tuttle.
Her sister had worked at True Grit years before and has had a career in restaurants. Also stopping by was Tuttle’s husband and co-proprietor, Don Latham, a local rancher who was born in Montrose and grew up in Carbondale. They’ve been married three years.
Destination restaurant
The True Grit anchors the downtown square in Ridgway. Locals know it. Tourists read about it and plan accordingly. Many know the connection to the 1969 film that starred John Wayne. Still more drop in and are impressed by the memorabilia of Wayne’s career on the walls of the restaurant.
Wayne (1907-1979) had 180 film credits and one Oscar, that being from his role as Rooster Cogburn, the ornery, one-eyed lawman who seeks justice for a young girl (Kim Darby) and chases down the bad guy (Ned Pepper), a young Robert Duvall.
“People know us and drive here to see for themselves,” said Kissner, who grew up in Shreveport, La., and spent 15 years with Applebee’s, seven in Montrose. “The kids stand next to the John Wayne cutout and have no idea who he is,” she added with laugh.
“True Grit” was filmed in and around Ridgway and Ouray County. Some Montrose citizens had walk-on scenes or were part of a crowd shot. Montrose artist Bob DeJulio transformed Lena Street into Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the True Grit Café building served as a backdrop.
The movie is one of Tuttle’s favorites, but not No. 1. She prefers “The Green Berets” and “McClintock!” Her least favorite Wayne movie is “Branningan,” in which he plays a tough Chicago detective on special assignment in London. “He’s so out of place in that movie. It’s like watching Elvis in ‘Flaming Star,’” said Tuttle.
As for the second “True Grit” movie (2010), starring Jeff Bridges and Matt Damon, Tuttle asserts and asks: “Is that even a question?” There’s just one piece of memorabilia from the second “True Grit,” a drawing of both Jeff Bridges (Cogburn) and Wayne that was done by a prisoner in the Delta Corrections Center.
Tuttle’s most precious keepsake is an original “True Grit” movie poster from Paramount. When a reunion of cast members came to Ridgway in 2007 to commemorate the film, Tuttle was able to get the autographs of Darby and Angie Dickinson, who wasn’t in the film, but was a friend of Wayne’s. Since then, Tuttle and Dickinson, 89, have become friends. Wayne’s son, Ethan, has stopped by the restaurant as well.
Other celebrities — Jerry Seinfeld, Tim Allen, Lee Majors, to name-drop a few —have enjoyed the TG’s “cowboy cuisine.” Most recently, it’s been actors Rick Schroeder and Mike Rowe. “Our servers recognize them, but leave them in peace,” said Tuttle.
Chicken fried paradise
Tuttle and her sister, Parsons, who is returning to Jacksonville soon, shared how there are a few family recipes in place, such as the potato salad, the meat loaf, the cole slaw. But none as well- known as its chicken fried steak. Tuttle’s proud of the menu choice, explaining how the locally sourced beef is hand-tenderized, then dredged through milk, flour, salt and pepper before deep frying.
“We double-dip; they’ve got to be crusty.”
As of last week, the True Grit has sold 3,742 orders of the chicken fried steak. (General manager Kissner keeps up with the data.) That’s on track to set a new record. They sold 3,821 in 2019. Once, a table of 12 persons ordered chicken fried steaks. Last month, after having a chicken fried, a Denver customer left a $1,100 tip because there were 11 people working that night.
“We’ve had the kindest customers,” said Kissner.
The TG also has a thriving catering business, serving wedding receptions, funerals, birthdays and cattle brandings, known thereabouts as “testicle festivals.”
Staff, employment key
Tuttle knows that hiring well and keeping staff are essential to a successful independent restaurant. It’s a lesson 25 years in the making. There’s a banner outside, on the façade, that says they’re hiring. Pre-pandemic, there were 30 to 40 full and part-time employees; these days, 26. Two servers, Donnis Perrie and Carol Buchanan, have been with Tuttle for more than 20 years. “We kick ass around here,” laughed Buchanan, who was in the midst of seating one table and taking the order of another.
Looking back over 25 years, it isn’t about the mementos of an iconic actor or the celebrities stopping by for a chicken fry. Those memories are most certainly rich, but it’s the employment of others which endures for Tuttle.
“We’ve showed a lot of young people how to work, how to take pride in their work,” she said. “They developed confidence, self-esteem and values that last.”
