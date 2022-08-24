Two arrests were made and three stolen vehicles were recovered in one location in Montrose County on Monday, Aug. 22 during an operation conducted by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team (HITT).
According to the sheriff’s office, the HITT began a brief observation period after receiving a tip on the stolen vehicles.
Commander Cam Boldan of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) told the Montrose Daily Press that the HITT had observed the private property for approximately an hour or so after arriving on scene.
After the observation period, the HITT approached the property and began its investigation. The investigation, still active, revealed three of the vehicles present at the location had been stolen in the previous 48 hours, and in the case of one vehicle, the owner had not yet realized it had been stolen. Two vehicles were cargo vans and the third vehicle was a Subaru SUV, Boldan confirmed.
While the MCSO HITT found the stolen property, the vehicles were stolen from the city parking lots, Boldan said he was told. Keys were found with each vehicle.
“People are not locking their vehicles and taking their keys,” said Boldan. He noted that a parking lot provides “multiple targets of opportunity” for car thieves, who can search for multiple unlocked cars in a couple of minutes compared to searching driveways. “The rise in automobile theft has been on the rise for the last couple of years, but this was interesting because it was three at once.”
The MCSO reminds residents to lock their vehicle and keep the keys in a safe, secure place.
The Montrose Police Department, which is part of the investigation, was not immediately available for comment.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
