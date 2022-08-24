Purchase Access

Two arrests were made and three stolen vehicles were recovered in one location in Montrose County on Monday, Aug. 22 during an operation conducted by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team (HITT).

According to the sheriff’s office, the HITT began a brief observation period after receiving a tip on the stolen vehicles.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

