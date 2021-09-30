Two dismissed from former Montrose County employee’s First Amendment suit

A federal lawsuit against the Montrose County commissioners over alleged First Amendment violations is proceeding with two fewer defendants.
In his March suit, Johnathan Goodman claims he was summarily dismissed from his employment with Montrose County Road and Bridge over protected speech. The county, in sharp disagreement, contends he was fired for being rude to Commissioner Sue Hansen and unprofessional.
Goodman’s suit initially named Hansen; the public works director and human resources director, Keith Laube and Leslie Quon, along with then-county manager Ken Norris, the county and, in an amended complaint, Commissioners Keith Caddy and Roger Rash as well.
On Sept. 21, however, Goodman filed and was granted a motion to dismiss Laube and Quon from the action, upon representation by their legal counsel that the two did not have a hand in his termination. Goodman reserved the option of adding them back to the complaint if warranted.
According to his complaint, in July 2020, Goodman called Hansen, the commissioner representing his district, to voice concerns about the then-mask mandate and how it would be enforced.
He also brought up a $750,000 bridge replacement project and relayed to Hansen he did not think the project addressed the underlying issues, as well conveyed that taxpayer money had been wasted and the contracts may have involved corruption.
The call occurred on Goodman’s day off. The next day, Goodman was summoned to Norris’ office and fired despite four years of good work and promotions — baselessly and in violation of his free speech rights under the First Amendment, his suit contends.
He sued Hansen and later Caddy and Rash, contending they all met together and discussed his call, then directed Norris to fire him.
The county defendants have asserted qualified immunity, because they were acting in their official capacity and executing official duties.
Additionally, Colorado is an at-will employment state and employers can fire people without stating a reason, the defendants’ response to the amended complaint states. Not only that, but “(Goodman) was terminated for being rude and belligerent to his employer while making complaints about his conditions of employment, which are not protected by the First Amendment,” attorney Andrew McLetchie wrote in the response.
Per the parties’ proposed scheduling order for the case, the defendants’ position is of a simple matter of whether one has a constitutional right to be “rude and belligerent” to an employer while complaining about employment conditions. “The answer to that question is simple: you don’t.”
This document, filed Wednesday, Sept. 29, states Goodman called Hansen after she had provided training to road and bridge to address poor morale. Much of that phone call had to do with him being rude about that training session, per the defendants’ position.
“In general, he was crass, unprofessional and threatening. This, coupled with a poor record, led the county to decide to exercise its right to terminate his at-will employment. The termination was proper and lawful in all respects and had nothing to do with any matter of public concern and did not violate Mr. Goodman’s First Amendment rights,” the position summary reads.
Goodman, in the position stated in the proposed scheduling order, contends that is not so. The statement reiterates information from his complaint: he excelled at his job, had a string of good reviews, several promotions and raises and had even been recommended for another promotion, although it was put on hold because of how COVID-19 hit the county’s budget.
He had, on his own time, contacted his elected representative to voice concerns about a public matter and the call didn’t disrupt the road and bridge department, the position document reads. None of what he raised was part of his official work duties; his job didn’t involve the department’s budget or the mask mandate.
As well as compensatory damages, Goodman is seeking punitive damages, based on the alleged “egregious nature” of what happened and the need to prevent such conduct in the future.
A trial date has not been set. If the case proceeds to trial, the parties do not anticipate it lasting for more than five days.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.