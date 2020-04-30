Two held in alleged heroin-trafficking case

A lengthy, multi-agency investigation into suspected heroin trafficking in Montrose led to two arrests Tuesday.
During the investigation, local and federal agents seized a distribution-level amount of heroin, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said.
Joaquin Chavez-Luna, 25, and Nakisha Ramirez, 22, were arrested early Tuesday evening in the 12000 block of 64.50 Road.
They were held on suspicion of distribution of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. They were also accused as special offenders and if convicted as such, could face enhanced penalties as a result. Information as to what constituted the alleged special offense was not immediately available.
According to jail records, Chavez-Luna was also accused of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and was arrested on two warrants.
Ramirez is additionally accused of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Both were to be advised in court today. Formal charges are pending.
Specific details concerning their alleged conduct were not available as arrest affidavits have for now been sealed.
The 7th Judicial Drug Task Force worked with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration during the investigation.
“We would like to extend our extreme gratitude to the DEA, MPD, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, specifically Sgt. (Chuck) Searcy and his K-9 Tigo, and the Colorado State Patrol for their assistance with the investigation,” Smith said.
“Without the hard work and dedication of the members of the drug task force and agencies and agents who assisted them, cases like this would not be possible. Their commitment to public safety and the disruption of drug trafficking in Montrose is to be commended.”
