Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

One of the signature moments of the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo every year is the CPRA RAM Rodeo. And every year, it’s fun to see hometown competitors take to the ring to try their hand at winning a buckle.

This Saturday, at the 2022 edition of the rodeo, Nate Hoey and Amanda Kinterknecht will compete.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?