One of the signature moments of the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo every year is the CPRA RAM Rodeo. And every year, it’s fun to see hometown competitors take to the ring to try their hand at winning a buckle.
This Saturday, at the 2022 edition of the rodeo, Nate Hoey and Amanda Kinterknecht will compete.
Lifelong Montrose man rides bulls
He was riding sheep as soon as he could walk and moved on through the ranks until, today, he is recognized as a renowned champion bull rider.
Nate Hoey, 23, a bull rider with the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association, graduated from Olathe High School in 2017 and is eager to compete at this year’s CPRA event during the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo.
“I’m excited for it,” Hoey said. “It’s always fun to compete in front of my hometown crowd.”
Hoey has competed all across the country, from Dayton, Ohio, to Sacramento, California, as well as North Carolina and more. He has been riding professionally since 2018, and his top riding score to date is 91 (of 100). Hoey explained that during the 8-second bull ride, a contender is judged on spur action, how hard the bull is kicking, and a number of other factors.
Hoey enjoys performing “mostly for the thrill of it moving fluently with the animal and making it look easy” and was introduced to the sport by his dad and uncle. While his dad and uncle rode bulls for a time, “I really did it well so I kept going with it,” Hoey said.
Bull riding doesn’t come without risk and Hoey has had his share of injuries. So far, he’s sustained two concussions, had a seizure after falling off the animal, and was in the hospital for about three months after an accident that split his spleen and kidney.
“I never thought of giving up at all,” the champion bull rider said. “I was counting the days to get back on and ride, and came back the first day the doctor said I could.”
Hoey attended several rodeo schools to perform as well as he does. He suggests anyone who is serious about riding bulls attend schools to hone their skills.
The lifelong Montrose resident prepared himself in case rodeo didn’t turn into a full-time job. Hoey attended Lamar Community College receiving his welding certification. He then attended Frank Phillips College in Borger, Texas, receiving a degree in electrical technology and instrumentation.
The professional bull rider’s hobbies include “doing a little team roping every now and then.”
Fair board member Chad Dunlap is thrilled to have Hoey compete in this year’s rodeo. “The CPRA RAM Rodeo is a signature event of the fair and a fan favorite,” Dunlap said. “What makes this event even better is the chance to support local athlete (and) champion bull rider Nate Hoey. Make sure to get to the gate early as tickets are likely to sell out.”
An Olathe grad returns
After a two-year hiatus, 2015 Olathe High School graduate Amanda Kinterknecht is back in the saddle. She started running barrels when she was 4 or 5 years old, winning her first rodeo at 5 and her first buckle a year later. At the age of 25, Kinterknecht has honed her skills to become a top contender in this year’s rodeo.
The 2014-15 Montrose Fair and Rodeo Queen is not alone in her love for riding, as her older sister Andrea performed in college rodeo at Colorado Mesa University.
The lifelong Montrose resident said it took a lot of practice, a trusted horse, support from family and faith to become a professional barrel rider.
“You and your horse become comfortable and trust each other,” Kinterknecht said. “You have to clique with your horse.”
As a child, Kinterknecht competed and showed in 4-H for 13 years. “My stepdad got me into it, and I developed a love for horses and the rodeo,” she said.
Over the years, Kinterknecht has competed on several horses, but her favorite one to ride was Reece. Kinterknecht took two years off from competing in barrel racing after an accident with Reece left the animal with a broken leg. In fact, she just started running barrel two months ago with her horse Captain, which she used for team roping. This will be Captain’s third rodeo, she said.
Kinterknecht said she performs more locally and has competed in Ridgway, Grand Junction, Fruita and Pueblo. “It’s calming, and takes me out of reality,” she said. “I own a (hair) salon and that’s stressful. This is like therapy for me.”
Kinterknecht has been a hair stylist since 2014 and opened Canyon Ridge Salon in January. In her spare time, she enjoys hunting, fishing and hanging out with family.
The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Outdoor Arena at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids at the gate.
The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Outdoor Arena at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids at the gate.