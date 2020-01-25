“This is home for me now,” said Babaft Aciga-Cempron Moore, originally from the Philippines, after being naturalized as a United States citizen.
Aciga-Cempron Moore and Famai Boon Im, two women from Montrose, were welcomed as naturalized U.S. citizens in Grand Junction on Jan. 22. The ceremony was held at the Wayne N. Aspinall Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon P. Gallagher administered the Oath of Allegiance. A total of 20 people from nine different countries were naturalized during the ceremony.
Aciga-Cempron Moore originally moved to Colorado Springs in 2006, then relocated with her husband to Montrose in December 2013 when she got a job as a project engineer with the Department of Transportation. Although she was eligible for citizenship in 2009, she waited to apply until June 2019.
“I was conflicted with my decision to change citizenship,” Aciga-Cempron Moore said. “In my heart I wanted to go back, but the more I’m away from my country, my perspective and attitude changed. The more I thought about it, the more it made sense to make [Montrose] my home.”
Aciga-Cempron Moore said that although her family was originally confused about her decision to move to the United States, they are supportive of her.
“As the years went by, they saw the change in me,” Aciga-Cempron Moore said. “Just because I am becoming a U.S. citizen doesn’t mean I don’t love our country.”
Aciga-Cempron Moore was later promoted to Assistant Materials Engineer with CDOT in Grand Junction, and even with the commute she’s now had for four years, she plans to stay in Montrose.
“I have a great job, so it’s worth it,” Aciga-Cempron Moore said. “If you think about it, I’m Asian, I’m a woman, and I’m in an industry dominated by men, but this country gave me that chance and I see myself achieving beyond what I’ve imagined for myself.”
Boon Im moved with her mother from Thailand in 2009 and applied for citizenship in July 2019. She and her family own the Chang Thai restaurant on Townsend in Montrose, with two other restaurants located in Glenwood Springs and Delta.
“Now me and my husband help [my family] to manage and take care of the business in Montrose,” Boon Im said. “We just want to keep the business going and take care of my family.”
The process for citizenship took about six months for Boon Im, who says that she spent time studying history on the Internet to prepare. She recommends that others looking to pursue naturalization “study hard” and focus on good character.
According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Office of Public Affairs, about 834,000 people were naturalized in 2019.
“Naturalization is the process by which U.S. citizenship is conferred upon foreign citizens or nationals after they fulfill the requirements established by Congress,” stated the USCIS Office of Public Affairs. “Naturalized citizens enjoy nearly all the same benefits, rights and responsibilities that the Constitution gives to native-born U.S. citizens, including the right to vote.”
Mckenzie Moore is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent.
