230810-news-fires

The Quartz Ridge Fire burns in the San Juan National Forest near Pagosa Springs in this undated photo. (Courtesy photo/U.S. Forest Service)

 

Firefighting crews are being reassigned away from the 1,800-acre Lowline Fire near Gunnison after containment lines halted its spread into a populated valley, and two new wildfires were reported in a remote area of the San Juan Mountains.

An estimated 166 personnel were still responding to the Lowline Fire as of Wednesday morning, down from over 400 last week, according to officials. Estimated containment on the lightning-caused fire, which was first reported in the Gunnison National Forest on July 26, has grown to 55%.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?