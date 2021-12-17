Montrose County School District is still waiting to hear back from the state about whether it will have to replace the Thunderbird mascot at Johnson Elementary School. But there are two other schools in Colorado with Thunderbird mascots: Sangre de Cristo High School in Mosca and Hinkley High School in Aurora.
Neither of the high schools with the Thunderbird mascot are included in the list of schools that are in violation of the new law prohibiting indigenous mascots at public schools in Colorado.
The Thunderbird mascot was not discussed at the Dec. 9 quarterly meeting of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs. Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera said at the meeting that they would schedule another special meeting for schools interested in presenting to the CCIA.
David Crews, the superintendent of the Sangre de Cristo School District in Mosca, said that he was aware of the new legislation but had not heard anything from the state.
“Right now, everything's on the table,” Crews said. He added that the school district is in discussion with legal counsel about what to do about the mascot moving forward.
Sangre de Cristo RE-22J, which had 240 students enrolled in two schools last year, serves families in the northern half of Alamosa County and a portion of Saguache County. Mosca is just a few miles west of Great Sand Dunes National Park.
The Thunderbird has been the Sangre de Cristo mascot since 1960, when two formerly rival high schools in Mosca and Hooper merged and selected a new moniker.
Hinkley High School is part of Aurora Public Schools and has approximately 2,000 students.
An administrator at Hinkley High School declined to comment on the Thunderbird mascot and the Aurora Public Schools communications department did not respond to multiple requests for clarification.
Representatives from the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs and the governor’s office also declined to comment, citing pending litigation.
The Native American Guardians Association filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in early November challenging the constitutionality of the new law.
On Dec. 1, a judge denied a request for a preliminary injunction to halt implementation of SB 21-116. The plaintiffs have appealed the judge’s decision. A scheduling conference for the case has been scheduled for Jan. 27, 2022, according to court filings.
The CCIA sent a letter to schools that needed to remove Native American mascots in late October. MCSD officials had already been planning on changing the Indians mascot at Montrose High School and the Braves at Centennial Middle School, but were not aware that they would also need to remove the Johnson mascot.
Superintendent Carrie Stephenson sent a response to the CCIA in early November. Stephenson argued that MCSD should not have to remove the Thunderbird mascot because it does not align with the statutory language, the mascot is not a degrading depiction of a human being and that changing the mascot would cost too much.
Stephenson has not yet received a response from state officials.
Districts around the state will likely need to cover most of the costs for removing indigenous mascots. The only funding source outlined in the law is a competitive grant application — and those funds will not be available until after the deadline for removing indigenous mascots passes on June 1, 2022.
Thunderbirds are supernatural creatures in a plethora of North American indigenous cultures. Strong mythical birds, such as the phoenix, are also found in multiple ancient cultures.
The Thunderbird moniker is also associated with the Ford vehicle and an Air Force squadron.
In Washington, which also passed a bill banning Native American mascots in spring 2021, a school board in a Seattle suburb voted to retire the Thunderbird mascot. At least a dozen other high schools around the country have the same mascot.