Plane crash north of Cedaredge

A plane crash Sunday, Oct. 4 sent two people to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Witnesses say the plane appeared to be having a mechanical issue as it went over a nearby lake before landing on the shoulder of Colorado 65 north of Cedaredge shortly before noon.

 Lauren Brant | laurenb@montrosepress.com

Two people were injured from a plane crash Sunday morning after a plane had a mechanical issue north of Cedaredge.

Jake Hernandez, a Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was on scene managing traffic said witnesses who saw the crash said the plane was experiencing mechanical issues as it flew over a lake before landing on the side of Colorado 65.

As the pilot brought the plane to the ground, the plane hit the dirt on the side of Colorado 65 before coming to a rest.

PHOTO GALLERY: Plane crash near Cedaredge sends two to hospital

1 of 14

A male and female were airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction via helicopter for treatment of injuries.

"We had some passersby stop and pull them out of the wreckage," Hernandez said.

One of those people was Paula Marchionda, a doctor in Grand Junction, who was the first medical person on the scene. An emergency room nurse and two physicians assistants also acted to help the two passengers ahead of first responders arriving at the scene.

“We were pulling out of the visitor center and when we came around the corner I became concerned for a forest fire," she said. "They hit the dirt and then landed there and the people started to get out and then people pulled them the rest of the way out."

Marchionda said someone had a shovel and used it to back scrape the vegetation around the plane to create a barrier between the plane and the forest.

"It was a great crew of about 20 people and everyone pitched in," Marchionda said. "It was community collaboration at its best."

Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene shortly after noon Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigated the crash.

Tags

Load comments