A two vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 50 W and G 50 Road sent at least one person to a local hospital Friday evening.

The collision occurred approximately around 5:30 p.m. when two vehicles collided and came to rest in the median of U.S. 50.

The Colorado State Patrol, as well as Delta police, responded to assist with traffic control. 

Delta County Ambulance District and Delta County Sheriff's Office were on the scene, caring for injured passengers and drivers. 

Traffic was diverted from the highway onto G 50 Road. 

The crash is under investigation. 

