Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision just south of the intersection of N. Townsend Ave. and LaSalle Road in Montrose Friday afternoon.
The Montrose Police Department was dispatched to the 2500 block of N. Townsend shortly after 2 p.m. The initial information communicated by dispatch informed officers there was a head-on crash after one vehicle had been traveling the wrong direction in the turn lane.
Matt Smith, Montrose Police Department commander, said once officers arrived on scene, they began their investigation.
“The result of the investigation revealed a Honda Accord driven by James Ricks was traveling eastbound on LaSalle Rd. and initiated a southbound turn onto Townsend Ave. The Accord crossed all lanes of traffic and traveled southbound in the turn lane for LaSalle Road.”
The driver of a Ford F-350 occupied the turn lane, waiting to turn left onto LaSalle Road. The Accord collided with the F-350, which the report indicates the truck was motionless.
“The report indicates the pick up truck observed this action of the driver of the Accord and stopped in the turn lane and the Accord continued and struck him,” Smith said.
The crash occurred south of the stoplight. Law enforcement narrowed traffic flow to one lane for both southbound and northbound traffic as emergency personnel worked to remove the vehicles and debris from the road.
There were no reports of injuries. The Honda sustained moderate damage to the front of the vehicle and slight damage along the side. The truck sustained slight damage to the front end.
MPD officers cleared the scene at 2:54 p.m.
The Montrose County Sheriff's office and Montrose Fire Department also responded to the scene.
As the traveling season begins, Smith encourages the public to work together and stay safe while operating motor vehicles.
