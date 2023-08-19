230819-news-college

The Marv Kay Stadium, seen on Dec. 8, 2022, at the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden. (Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Two years after Colorado became the first state to ban legacy admissions at its public colleges and universities, the institutions say the prohibition did more to improve perception than change practice.

That’s because they say they didn’t really consider legacy status to begin with. But that shift in public perception of the college admissions process has still been important, admissions leaders say.



