Daytime road closures on the U.S. 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project have been extended through the end of June.
Leaders of the project, which is located between mile markers 123 and 127 between Montrose and Gunnison, originally estimated to cease full roadway closures at the end of April with one-lane alternating traffic during the day to begin in May.
“This extension is a result of the suspension of work in August 2021 due to the damage in Glenwood Canyon caused by mudslides and the subsequent closures of I-70 that kept U.S. 50 open as an official detour route,” Kathleen Wanatowicz, public information manager for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, said in a press release.
One-lane, alternating traffic is expected to begin July 1, Wanatowicz added — crews estimate work associated with full daytime road closures will be completed.
The extension of full roadway closures comes after the Colorado Department of Transportation suspended project construction on U.S. 50 two days after mudslides on July 31 closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, which impacted the trucking industry, tourists and businesses statewide.
CDOT Director Soshana Lew told regional council members and commissioners during a Montrose visit last August the full closure times on U.S. 50 through Little Blue Creek Canyon were “likely” and “almost certain” to extend into next season following suspension of construction.
CDOT kept the U.S. 50 corridor associated with the project open to two-way traffic through August and resumed roadway closures Sept. 1.
Wanatowicz said completion of the project is “likely” to extend past November 2022, the original estimated date of completion, though no exact date has been set.
“It depends on how much work we get done this summer,” Wanatowicz said. “We’re working as hard and fast as we can to get as much done as we possibly can.”
Crews aimed to complete work associated with road closures by late June to get ahead of the Fourth of July holiday and the increased traffic that occurs in July and August, Wanatowicz said.
The project’s $40 million price tag, partly funded by a $20 million award to CDOT through a grant, hasn’t been affected by the road closure extension.
Project crews completed off-line roadway and excavation work in 2021 and plan to excavate an additional 50,000 cubic yards in addition to doing storm drainage improvements, implementation of five geosynthetic soil walls and final pacing and alignment in 2022.
Signing, striping and final asphalt paving are expected to be completed in 2023.
CDOT cited Highway 92 as an alternate route for passenger vehicles and small trucks during road closures.
The full roadway closure schedule remains unchanged. Between Monday and Friday, there will be full closures from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. The road is also closed Monday through Thursday from 7:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.
The road will remain open for single-lane, alternating traffic from 6:30 – 8:30 a.m. between Tuesday and Friday; 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The corridor is open to two-way traffic between 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
The public can receive text notifications about the project by texting us50 to 2100. Visit us50info.com for more information.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.