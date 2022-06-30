Officials associated with the U.S. 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon project, which is located between mile markers 123 and 127, provided updates during a stakeholder meeting on Wednesday.
Joe Callaway, who is from the Federal Highway Administration - Central Lands Division and serving as project engineer, said blasting operations for the project are nearly complete. Around 75 percent of the bridge cut, which is located at milepost 25, is down, Callaway added. Another blast on Wednesday brought it to around 90 percent.
The blasting will widen the road so tractors, trailers and trucks can navigate the road and curves more efficiently. There is an extension of the truck lane facing west and a new truck lane from the horseshoe facing east.
Contractors have been placing screens at the backside of guardrails to prevent debris from scattering into the creek.
Crews currently are working on completing fencing on the right side of the road that travels into the canyon. They plan to construct and implement five geosynthetic soil walls, which will help widen the road and is a key component for the project itself to take shape, Callaway said.
Crews had already completed blasting west of the bridge, as well as cuts and fills in some areas where workers realigned the road.
Other work that remains includes installation of drape mesh and gabion baskets to help protect the slope at bridge abutments. Culvert installation is also planned at various locations throughout the project.
The update comes nearly a week after Colorado Department of Transportation and project leaders announced full daytime closures would end this week. On Friday, between 6:30 a.m. and noon, the project area will be open to one-lane, alternating traffic.
At noon until Tuesday at 6:30 a.m, the road will be open to two-way traffic.
Single-lane, alternating traffic will resume on Tuesday and lasts until 7:30 p.m. Nighttime closures remain in place and are active from 7:30 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Here are other updates provided during the meeting:
How long will delays be now?
Delays will depend on traffic flow, said Kathleen Wanatowicz, a public information manager for the project, but it could be up to 30 minutes. A pilot car will guide traffic.
What if I-70 is closed again for an extended period?
It’s likely another extended closure of I-70 would lead to more delays, said Mavis Fitzgerald, a member of the communications team for the project. The project area would open to two-way traffic, similar to the weekend schedule.
Callaway said project leaders will take direction from CDOT. But depending on the length of any potential I-70 delay — 12 hours or less — the project area would likely remain at a single-lane, alternating traffic flow.
Will crews work into the winter?
Last year, starting in late December, the project area was open to two-way traffic until the following spring. Crews weren’t going to work in winter conditions so the project was placed on a temporary pause. The daytime closures resumed in early April.
Though completion of the project is likely to push into 2023, Callaway said it is possible crews work into the winter. That will depend on weather conditions, however.
“The hope would be to try to do everything we can to get the project done as early as possible,” Callaway said.
When will the project be finished?
The project was previously estimated to finish in November 2022. But the mudslides through Glenwood Canyon on I-70 turned U.S. 50 into an official detour route, which paused all construction.
Wanatowicz said during Wednesday’s meeting completion of the project could be extended at least a month, the same timeframe that the project area at U.S. 50 stayed open for.
An exact timeframe and date for project completion could be released within the next few days or weeks.
