U.S. 50 project expected to wrap up in November

Traffic stacks up on U.S. 50 the evening of May 2, to make it through the safety improvement project in Little Blue Creek Canyon before both lanes of travel closed for the night. (Jeremy Morrison/Montrose Daily Press)

The end is in sight. Although it’s not coming as soon as first hoped, the safety improvements on U.S. 50 through Little Blue Creek Canyon are expected to wrap up this November barring unforeseen circumstances, project managers said, while acknowledging frustrations from residents whose home-access is within the construction zone.

Work was to have been completed this July 14, but because of weather-related delays each road work season — both on the highway and on other highways for which 50 is an alternate route — and other factors, that isn’t going to happen.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

