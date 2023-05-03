U.S. 50 project expected to wrap up in November

The end is in sight. Although it’s not coming as soon as first hoped, the safety improvements on U.S. 50 through Little Blue Creek Canyon are expected to wrap up this November barring unforeseen circumstances, project managers said, while acknowledging frustrations from residents whose home-access is within the construction zone.
Work was to have been completed this July 14, but because of weather-related delays each road work season — both on the highway and on other highways for which 50 is an alternate route — and other factors, that isn’t going to happen.
“In actuality, we’re going to run past that. We are going to use up the better part of this construction season to get the job done,” Ian Johnson, of the Federal Highway Administration, and project engineer, said.
Johnson provided a stakeholder update on the Little Blue Canyon project Tuesday night, during which he also highlighted what has been done so far.
The Federal Highway Administration- Central Federal Lands Highway Division, Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor American Civil Constructors in 2021 launched the multi-million dollar project to improve safety on a 4-mile stretch of U.S. 50 between mileposts 123 and 127.
The construction zone is roughly 30 miles east of Montrose and about 33 miles west of Gunnison. Improvements entail widening the road, adding paved shoulders; new guardrails; more rockfall catchment, signs and striping.
The Little Blue Creek Canyon work necessitated ongoing closures and traffic holds, with perhaps no one as directly affected as the residents of the Arrowhead subdivision, located off the section of U.S. 50 that is in the project area. Although some accommodations were made for those residents, the construction has been burdensome, according to what was said Tuesday.
An Arrowhead resident, who did not provide her full name, said the current openings for traffic make it hard to plan travel into and out of the subdivision, especially when it comes to catching a public transit bus from Gunnison to the Front Range. She also said her husband, who flies for work, has trouble being able to get the flights he needs.
Another season of construction would be too much. “Going through a third summer, it just makes it very difficult on us. Just respect our situation on that,” she said.
Another woman asked if something could be done to allow Arrowhead residents better access to and from their homes; she said it is frustrating to have to wait for a pilot vehicle when work is not being done on the west side. Also, delivery and service providers have been declining to come to Arrowhead, because of the traffic delays and closures, she said.
Johnson said it may be possible to better time things so that flagging on the Montrose side of the construction zone doesn’t begin until it is absolutely necessary — however, the situations where that would be effective are limited.
“We do know this is a highly impactful process,” said project public information manager Kathleen Wanatowicz, just prior to opening the virtual meeting to questions.
Johnson said the original contract had slated Little Blue improvements as a two-season project; it is now in its third. “The big push is to get it done this season. I think it’s doable and realistic,” he said, but cautioned issues can still crop up. He said one more season would be a “worst-case scenario” and that for now, the project looks like it will finish this year.
“That is the goal. We all want to get it done. That’s the plan right now,” said Johnson.
Some unforeseen circumstances came about in 2021, because of heavy flooding on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, which triggered mudslides and wiped out a section of the interstate. U.S. 50 is one of the alternate routes to I-70 and work in Little Blue had to be curtailed or suspended during those closures.
Resident Robert Newman asked if any stabilization work is being done in Glenwood Canyon to reduce slide damage potential.
According to Nathan Jean, the Montrose resident engineer for the Colorado Department of Transportation, the agency has been mitigating the problems in Glenwood Canyon, “but as everyone knows, Glenwood Canyon is a troublesome spot.”
People can expect the typical traffic impacts from the Little Blue Creek Canyon project spring going into summer, Wanatowicz said.
Although weekly schedules can change, that’s usually single-lane alternating traffic from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., with nighttime closures, Monday – Thursday, and single-lane alternating traffic from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday, after which both lanes open until 8:30 a.m. Monday, with no nighttime closures over the weekends. People are urged to sign up for text alerts by texting us50 to 21000 and to consult the webpage, www.us50info.com
It might be hard to tell when stuck in traffic and wending carefully through the construction zone, but there has been significant progress.
As Johnson detailed, last season saw completed stream bank protections, plus pulverizing and paving over old asphalt (on the Montrose side, the asphalt is temporary, and provided a winter driving surface that will ultimately be removed and replaced with permanent asphalt). Also, of five soil retaining walls, three — Nos. 1, 4 and 5 — are done, with Nos. 2 and 3 left to do, because of pending cut-slope work on what engineers call Curve 8, or “Deadman’s Curve.” The curve is “along the critical path” for work going forward, Johnson said.
Once that cut-slope work is completed, it will clear the way for other vital work.
The big push right now is excavating Curve 8, a tight turn with limited sight distance that is being widened. Blasting work on April 11 led to full road closure that lasted about twice as long as the 2.5 hours that had been anticipated, because of the amount of debris that came down and had to be cleared. It was, Johnson said, “a sea of rock,” with a road underneath it.
“All things considered, we got it back to one lane traffic and the cars safely cleared the project site that day,” he said. “And we did get a good bite out of that edge.”
Contractors are still removing debris from blasting; Johnson said there are probably just some lighter blasts left on the slope to clean it up and prepare it for rock vaults.
Draped rockfall protection is also being added at Curve 8 and once the curve is done, the remaining retaining walls can be, too.
Crews are extending wire meshing from last year by about another 50 feet to protect project work from falling debris.
“We’re looking forward to getting this finished,” Johnson said.