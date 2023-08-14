U.S. Attorney for Colorado conducting security session for area faith community

Nine murders in 2009 brought national attention to an unpleasant fact: Churches, synagogues, temples, mosques and other houses of worship are at risk.
The 2009 victims were killed during a Bible study meeting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The shooter, a white supremacist, had attended the Bible study, to which he was initially welcomed by his victims, who were Black.
The mass murders were one of several in the coming years — they also followed 2007 church shootings in Colorado.
The United States Attorneys Office is invested in helping the faith communities understand such risks and how to reduce them. At the invitation of Ouray County Sheriff Justin Perry, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado is hosting an interfaith seminar Aug. 17, Protecting Houses of Worship. The seminar is part of an educational campaign the USAO in Colorado has been conducting throughout the state.
Cole Finegan, the U.S. Attorney for Colorado, said the South Carolina murders caused his predecessor, John Walsh, to take a look at prevention measures here.
“At that time, I think the thought was we need to really be getting out into communities about how to protect themselves, about how our society is changing,” Finegan said on Thursday.
Finegan revamped the training program for houses of worship after the pandemic had paused it. When he was appointed, he thought of ways to re-engage with the community, and re-instituted the protecting houses of worship program last year, with an eye on preventing crimes at any place people gather for worship.
“Those are places where they should have peace and not have to worry about their security, but they do have to worry about their security,” Finegan said.
Violent attacks on congregants are not the only crimes perpetrated against houses of worship. Other examples are graffiti on synagogues, other vandalism, and church arsons, like one in Loveland Finegan’s office successfully prosecuted. The Jan. 19 arson at Abiding Love Lutheran Church occurred the same night as a community church safety talk in Fort Collins, he noted. In May, the suspect pleaded guilty to a hate crime charge, admitting he threw two Molotov cocktails at the church.
“It’s really related to hate crimes. Unfortunately, we’re seeing a rise in hate crimes, especially where people are being targeted because of their faith, the color of their skin, or the people they love. This certainly is a way for us to get into communities and say, we’re here to help you, and here are ways you can help yourself,” said Finegan.
He pointed to statistics from the Anti-Defamation League that showed 19% of actual or perceived hate crimes were because of religion. Sixty-one percent said the hate crime was because of race or ethnicity; 26%, because of gender; 22% because of sexual orientation; 12% because of disability and 6%, because of immigration status. (The categories can overlap.)
“Some of the unique concerns religions have from a security perspective are hate crimes … Sadly, there are still stereotypes about different religious groups,” Finegan said.
There are no specific incidents in the 7th Judicial District that have prompted the USAO to bring the protecting houses of worship training to Ridgway, Finegan and Perry said. The idea is to spread awareness and counter misinformation.
“I think, just given the nature of where we’re at in the nation and threats, that religious institutions, houses of worship, are most definitely soft targets,” Perry said. “It’s important we’re doing everything we can to mitigate risks and identify threats that might be there.”
The training session is from 6 - 8 p.m. Aug. 17 (sign-in at 5:30 p.m.), at the Ouray County 4H Events Center, 22739 U.S. 550. Interested clergy should RSVP before Aug. 16 to Jillian.Dardani@usdoj.gov.
The training usually begins with information about how the protecting houses of worship program has evolved, but the end goal is to get attendees to establish security protocols if they haven’t already and implement them, or to update those protocols if needed.
Houses of worship need to consider what the response would be if, for example, someone came in with a gun — how do congregants escape; does everyone know the best, safest route out of the building, or places to hide that potentially shield them from bullets? Also, they should consider what protective measures are best, whether that’s security guards or cameras, for instance.
“What we really do is try to make the presentation a catalyst to formulating and implementing a security plan,” said Finegan. As well, the presentation is an opportunity for the faith communities to engage with law enforcement and security experts, which he said is particularly important in light of growing distrust.
“We try to use this opportunity to know each other, spend time together and make people aware of things we can help with,” Finegan said.