U.S. Attorney pushes against bid for separate trials in alleged body-scheme case

Megan Hess should be tried for her role in an alleged body-procurement scheme at the same time as her mother and codefendant, Shirley Koch, the U.S. Attorney’s Office argues.
Hess and Koch were federally indicted in 2020 on charges of aiding and abetting mail fraud and violating hazardous materials regulations with respect to deceased individuals whose bodies they handled through Hess’ former Montrose businesses, Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc., a “non-transplant” human tissue bank.
The government alleges the women were engaged in a long-running scheme to acquire bodies and body parts for sale, and that they caused the heads of three decedents who were positive for hepatitis-C to be shipped without proper paperwork.
Both women deny the allegations, as well as a host of similar allegations made in multiple civil suits filed before the indictments: that they harvested and sold human bodies on the research and related markets without the consent or knowledge of survivors, sometimes returning incorrect cremains or representing substances like concrete mix as cremains.
Sunset Mesa and Donor Services closed in wake of federal search warrants being served at the Montrose property in 2018.
Hess through her attorneys in March filed a motion to sever her case from Koch’s.
The filing claims that Koch’s defense strategy is to blame Hess for the alleged conduct; therefore, information Koch’s defense would raise at trial would prejudice Hess, particularly because they are mother-and-daughter.
Statements Koch allegedly made to investigators in 2018 implicate Hess as “the brains” of the operation, according to that motion, which also says Koch plans to argue that she didn’t have anything to do with the alleged scheme. In that scenario, the jury would have to reject the core defense of one of the women in order to accept the other, the motion argues.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office disagrees, arguing the court has remedies other than holding separate trials, and that Hess failed to adequately make her case.
“In her motion, Hess makes much of the fact that Koch and she are mother and daughter, claiming that cultural expectations of society will bias any jury’s decision against Hess,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Neff wrote in a March 29 objection to Hess’ motion to sever.
Hess’ attorneys cited no authority or evidence for that assertion; accordingly, that argument is “based on mere conjecture and should be rejected,” Neff said.
Koch’s attorneys filed a response supporting Hess’ bid to sever the cases. This filing was made the same day as Neff’s response to Hess’ motion (see related).
The Hess motion to sever also argues that statements Koch made purportedly made against Hess would not be admissible at a joint trial, Neff summarized. He said the court should reject that argument, in part because Hess and Koch are charged with the same illegal acts.
“Given the overlapping and intertwined activity alleged in the indictment, the government’s prof in support of these offenses involves witness testimony as well as documentary evidence, which will be admissible against both defendants,” Neff said.
Legal precedent strongly favors a joint trial, Neff’s objection states.
Hess’ motion also fails to show prejudice sufficient to sever the cases — merely demonstrating potential prejudice isn’t enough, Neff argued.
Many of Koch’s statements do not serve to directly implicate Hess, the government’s response says. The USAO intends to introduce evidence demonstrating that Koch, in two recorded FBI interviews, incriminated herself in the alleged scheme. By contrast, Koch’s purported statements cited in Hess’ motion “do not facially incriminate Hess,” Neff wrote. “Indeed, it is unclear how the statements implicate Hess in criminal activity at all.”
Because the statements don’t incriminate Hess, she would not be deprived of her constitutional right to confront witnesses who provide testimony against her, he said.
Hess’ motion refers to Koch reportedly: questioning the need for testing bodies for infectious disease; stating that employees didn’t keep proper records; that a lack of consent from families was possible, verbal consent was not common and a consent form was always in the file; that cremains were mixed because it was “too hard” to keep them separate; admitting processing human remains would sometimes begin before blood work results came back, and a detailed, graphic discussion of one deceased person.
Not even the statements that reference Hess here directly implicate her in a crime, Neff said: they either apply only to Koch or are common business practices that will also be the subject matter of other witnesses.
The only of Koch’s purported statements that reference Hess are that she was the brains behind the business; speculation as to whether Hess received consent by phone and that Hess was the only person dealing with the buyers and related paperwork and shipping, Neff’s response says.
Severing the cases is too extreme of a remedy; prevailing case law allows courts to redact confessions in order to protect another defendant. Koch’s statements, the USAO said, can be properly limited to prevent Hess from being prejudiced.
Further, the caselaw pertaining to redaction under those circumstances only applies to inadmissible hearsay. Neff said Koch’s statements were made as Hess’s agent or employee: Hess owned Sunset Mesa and Donor Services; Koch was the funeral director and director of recovery services. She was still employed as such when she spoke with the FBI on Feb. 6, 2018.
Hess’ argument for severance based on mutually antagonistic defenses also fails, Neff contended: The motion Hess’ attorneys filed doesn’t say what her own intended defense is, leaving the court to guess, without anything to compare to Koch’s purported plans to blame Hess.
Even if Hess is correct about the defense Koch will offer, a jury can still find both defendants not guilty, or conclude that although Hess was in charge of the business as the “brains” behind it, there isn’t enough evidence of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, Neff’s filing says.
A ruling is pending.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.