This year’s Club 20 debates will not include one between U.S. House candidates for the 3rd District, because neither candidate plans to attend.
Republican contender Lauren Boebert opted out, Club 20 announced Wednesday, saying the candidate’s campaign wanted questions in advance and to provide a pre-recorded message.
Boebert’s campaign in a press release Thursday disputed that, saying because Democratic candidate Diane Mitsch Bush had already declined to attend the debate, Boebert considered it canceled and her schedule was then filled.
“Lauren Boebert has never demanded debate questions in advance,” communications director Laura Carno wrote in the statement, which said Boebert had offered a pre-recorded message because Club 20 was not holding in-person events.
Although in-person attendance at the upcoming Sept. 19 candidate debates is restricted — they will be accessible to the public through Facebook Live — candidates and moderators will appear in person at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, where questions submitted by Club 20 members will be asked, said Executive Director Christian Reece, refuting the Boebert campaign announcement.
“I think Ms. Boebert missed out on a huge opportunity to have the stage to herself. She could have used this opportunity to let voters on the Western Slope know where she stands on issues without having the other candidate cross examine her,” Reece said Thursday.
“I think this was a miscalculation on the part of the campaign.”
Carno could not be reached for comment Thursday. In a Friday email, she referred requests for additional comment to the campaign’s press release.
Club 20 is a nonpartisan coalition of businesses, people and local governments on the Western Slope; it routinely hosts political debates each general election cycle.
Reece said that when a Club 20 debate is left with only one candidate, the debate format changes. The attending candidate is given time to make opening remarks and then takes questions submitted by members. After that, he or she can make closing remarks.
That format was offered to Boebert, but the campaign wanted to provide a scripted, recorded video message, Reece said.
“That’s just not how our debates work. We weren’t willing to compromise our format for that reason. We will be recording our debates, but people (candidates) will be coming in person to CMU and the debates will still be moderated in person,” she said.
The difference is that the public will not attend in-person, but rather, via Facebook Live. People will also be able to watch each debate on YouTube, although there could be a time delay between when a debate is held and when it is uploaded to that site.
Boebert’s campaign statement Thursday said Boebert had initially agreed to the Club 20 debate, as well as to one being scheduled by The Pueblo Chieftain. The statement alleges Mitsch Bush told The Chieftain she was not available at the time suggested and that the Democrat “flat-out declined” Club 20.
Mitsch Bush’s campaign said that she has been limiting in-person events because of concerns over COVID-19. She has been campaigning through remote technology, except in situations where proper social distancing procedures can be maintained. Any suggestion she is “hiding” is false, Diane For Colorado CD3 communications director Caleb Cade said.
Ultimately the Club 20 debate was not a safe venue, given the state of the pandemic, Cade said.
The campaign also said Mitsch Bush would participate in The Chieftain debate and in a multi-chapter League of Women Voters general forum, which is to take place via Zoom, if a date can be set. (See related.)
“We are really just balancing, making sure that our staff and members of the community are safe, balancing safety with Diane’s desire to have a conversation about the issues with Coloradans,” Cade said.
“That is really informing our decision here and is the reason that we’re participating The Chieftain debate, as long as Boebert agrees to it, and also participating in the League of Women Voter’s forum via Zoom.”
The Pueblo Chieftain on Thursday reported it reached out to both candidates, but that a debate has yet to be scheduled. In the same story, Mitsch Bush said she would be glad to debate Boebert.
Boebert’s campaign noted she had participated in an earlier La Plata County League of Women Voters forum, with Mitsch Bush and James Iancino, who faced Mitsch Bush in the Democratic Party primary for the 3rd Congressional District.
Boebert also answered questions via a recorded message for the Colorado Water Congress forum in August.
In addition to Boebert and Mitsch Bush, U.S. Senate Democratic candidate John Hickenlooper has also declined to attend the Club 20 debates.
“I attribute the lack of participation in these debates to candidates’ unwillingness to engage in civil discourse,” Reece said.
Mitsch Bush was the only candidate to cite the novel coronavirus, while Hickenlooper’s team simply declined the invitation, Reece said.
She reiterated that Boebert’s campaign had sought to provide a pre-recorded video and also said that, after Club 20 informed the campaign of its standard single-candidate format, Boebert’s people asked what topics would be up for discussion, and what kinds of questions would be asked.
“We had several conversations back and forth between the campaign and Club 20,” Reece said. She said it was again communicated that Boebert could make opening remarks, answer generalized policy questions, and then offer closing statements, but that the candidate had to attend in person, with Club 20 leadership, in accordance with the format.
“If we were to modify for one candidate, we would have to modify it for all candidates. That would undermine the integrity of the Club 20 debates,” Reece said.
“It’s an unfortunate decision … but what we’re trying to focus on is celebrating the candidates who have agreed to participate and are not afraid of public, civil discourse. I think the voters should celebrate those candidates too. What these individuals are doing by hiding from public evaluation is a disservice to the voters.”
She later added: “I hope candidates notice that people are getting tired of this hide and seek behavior and, hopefully, they change course before the election.”
The debates are set to begin in one-hour blocks of time at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 19.
Club 20 members have been submitting questions, which moderators will ask live. Reece said she has amassed a queue of questions, which she reviews for partisanship. If there is an evident partisan bias to a question, the person submitting it is informed; Reece said the goal is to ask even-handed questions.
These are not shared in advance with members, board members or candidates, Reece said.
