This week the United States decided to remain in the Universal Postal Union (UPU) after approving the vote for a compromise proposal allowing the U.S. to set its own inbound postage rates.
In October 2018, the administration announced its intent to withdraw from the UPU and after yesterday’s compromise that decision has been reversed.
Colorado’s Secretary of State, Jena Griswold expressed concern about the proposed withdrawal because of the millions of people living abroad that would have been affected.
“The United States’ membership in the Universal Postal Union is crucial for our military and overseas voters. I am glad that we know that Colorado’s 38,000 military and overseas voters will now be able to return their voted ballots by mail if they wish to do so,” said Secretary Griswold in a release.
Griswold and other secretaries of state and election directors from around the country worked together to encourage the White House to find a compromise that would keep the U.S. in the UPU.
With the United States remaining in the Universal Postal Union, military and overseas voters will be able to return their ballots by mail, if they wish, without concern.
Emily Ayers is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
