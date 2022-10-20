Ukrainian family finds refuge, community on Western Slope

“The bombing has started.”
The four words woke Oleksandra “Sasha” Stepanchenko in the early hours of Feb. 24 after her mother’s multiple attempts to warn her.
Sasha, her husband, Bohdan, and their 2-month old son, Maxsym, were in Izmail, Ukraine, when Russia expanded its assault on the country in late February.
They had returned home from Kyiv, the nation’s capital, only the week before after Bohdan finished school.
“Nobody believed this was the beginning of war,” Sasha recalled while sitting outside San Juan Brews in downtown Montrose. “We just thought it was a lot of chatter.”
The young family has since found refuge, sponsorship and work in Delta and Montrose counties after a chance encounter with local Cedaredge farmer, David LeMaster.
LeMaster traveled in March with nine men to Ukraine through the TenMen Project – a humanitarian nonprofit that provides aid to impacted churches and pastors in Ukraine. The idea, he said, was to support Ukrainians through gifts and prayer while providing medical supplies and financial aid.
“Our idea was to bless the people in the country,” LeMaster said. “Just meeting needs where they were at emotionally and physically, and that’s where I actually met Bohdan and Sasha.”
Bohdan was a food delivery driver at the time, but provided translation services to the missionaries. He had learned English while studying for an exchange program in the U.S. Although he passed the lifeguard certification exam, he wasn’t selected for the program. The couple’s dream was to find work internationally so they could eventually buy their own property.
In a way, the young family is now doing just that – although the silver lining is a bleak one and not at all how they envisioned fulfilling that dream.
The couple has found work locally, from house cleaning and gardening to outdoor labor, allowing them to support themselves and their families back home in Ukraine. Sasha hopes to one day open her own nail salon, pursuing the work she did at home.
Bohdan spoke about his experience during an awareness event on Ukraine’s Independence Day, reminding people that this attack wasn’t the beginning of the war, nor the end.
“The Russian army continues to destroy Ukrainian lands and kill our people and it is a disaster – several cities and a lot of villages already look like deserts after Russia invaded,” Bohdan said.
“At the same time, prices for fuel, food and other things have increased. People lost their jobs, business, houses, and cars, but most importantly, they have lost families, brothers, sisters, parents and children. I can’t imagine losing my family, but Ukraine is a place now where people are going through it every day.”
People still need prayers, help and attention, he told the Montrose Daily Press.
Bohdan detailed waking up fearful and stressed each day, the mandated curfews and the “rocket” sounds that boomed above them. As a new father, LeMaster’s offer to provide a safer space for his family came as a blessing.
“I had to leave my country, not because I wanted a better life,” he continued. “I had to leave my country because of war and it’s a really hard situation. Every day, people lose their families and opportunities for a future life.”
Sasha echoed her husband, noting that civilians are dying every day.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported a total of 6,221 civilian deaths during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as of Oct. 9. Of them, 396 were children; 9,371 civilians were reported to have been injured.
The house where the Stepanchenkos live is provided by LeMaster’s friends and family. The house was initially set aside for Afghanistan refugees last year, but wasn’t being used, so the owner agreed to let the family live there.
Delta County churches help fund houses like these, LeMaster said. The couple’s house is funded by Delta Christian Church.
“I think there’s a lot of need in Ukraine that people just are kind of either oblivious to or ignorant of,” said LeMaster. “This is a lot of Americans who are kind of waving the flag saying, ‘Hey, this is a country in need. Let’s help them the best we can.’”
Sasha expressed gratitude at how welcoming and “warm” the community has been to the family – many have given gifts, gift cards, food and even work in the initial months.
Any and all contributions, regardless of size, helps – both the family and her home country, she said.
“Every little bit counts” when it comes to support.
“Ukraine is a very beautiful place, not only the big cities, but also the small villages,” Sasha said. “Beauty abounds in both nature and the soils are incredibly rich. This needs to stop before all of this is destroyed.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.