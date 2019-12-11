The Lady Pirates’ inexperience reared its head Tuesday in front of a Delta crowd.
The Olathe girls basketball team couldn’t get anything going on offense while the defense allowed at least 10 points a quarter on the road against Delta. The result was a 57-16 defeat for Olathe (1-3).
“Our inexperience shows,” coach Paul Althaus said. “But we got to show great desire out on the floor. We’ve got to have a better work ethic and a pride about us when we get out in play.”
The Lady Pirates struggled from the get-go against Panthers.
The hosts scored the first 12 points of the game before Olathe’s Mariah Garcia knocked down two free throws for the team’s first points of the contest and the only ones in the opening period.
After the first quarter, Delta led 14-2.
Laura Galvan hit the Lady Pirates’ first field goal of the game around the seven-minute mark of the second period. But the visitors struggled to get any offense going as they were outscored 13-6 in the second quarter.
Delta continued to outpace Olathe in the second half as the Panthers took a 25-point lead, 37-12 at the end of the third period. The Panther finished the game by outscoring the Lady Pirates, 20-4, in the final quarter to win by over 40.
In spite of the loss, Althaus said he saw small spurts in which his athletes showed signs of great play.
“But we have to be consistent,” he said. “On the offensive end, we need to be more composed. We threw the ball away too many times.”
The Olathe coach added the defense also struggled to rebound the ball as that allowed to several second-chance and fast-break points for the Panthers.
“We’ve not only have to think that we can play with other (teams), but we’ve got to believe that and show that on the floor,” Althaus said.
The Lady Pirates will have to wait a week to bounce back as they visit the Paonia Eagles at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.