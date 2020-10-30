Construction for phase one of the Uncompahgre River Restoration and Oxbow Bank Reconstruction Project began Thursday, Oct. 29.
With the project overseen by the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority board (MURA), construction will start around North 9th Street and continue downstream within a 41-acre river tract within the MURA boundary lines.
“The main goal is improving the quality of life in Montrose,” Montrose City Engineer Scott Murphy said.
“With this goal in mind, much more of our great assets will be made available to our residents.”
As city engineer, Murphy took part in planning the Uncompahgre River Improvement Project, as well as overseeing the construction timeline.
Murphy said that construction workers would be working through the weekend to make up for lost time because of the winter storm that hit Montrose.
“We have a very small window to work through because of the small traffic flow in the area during the winter,” he said.
For the duration of the project, public access will be closed off to ensure citizens’ safety.
Alternatives for public access include the new recreation trail located alongside the ongoing project and boating access on the remainder of the Uncompahgre River.
Both options will remain open until the construction project is completed.
Boaters can take off from the West Main Trailhead located upstream of the river project.
Murphy explained the project was implemented to address multiple problems surrounding the area.
“The project will see rehabilitation of about 3,400 feet of the river," Murphy said.
“This area of the river has historically seen a lot of landfill. It’s been left in a pretty unnatural state, and has been experiencing a lot of unnatural erosion.”
Construction will improve aquatic habitat and protect the new trail long term.
Forced realignments of the river, gravel mining operations, rubble and debris within and surrounding the river have previously damaged the land.
Because of these kinds of issues, the area has experienced habitat degradation and instability.
In an effort to rehabilitate the river’s problems, all land within the construction zone was donated to the city by the Colorado Outdoors Project.
“The MURA’s plan of development envisioned restoration of the river corridor throughout the MURA boundary to include the restoration of riparian habitat, fish habitat, stabilization of the river banks, and overall improvement of the river user’s experience,” Murphy said.
When MURA first began implementing the project in 2017, they hired ecological resource consultants to perform an initial design of river restoration.
“To get to this point, we had a volunteer committee,” he said.
“We wanted to make sure we designed it in a natural, resilient way where everyone was accommodated (fishers, bird watchers, etc). We navigated various routes of permitting and had to secure the property. Once we got through all of that, we were able to start implementation.”
Initial designs included development of the general project plan, river profile, grading, and habitat improvement/bank stabilization details from West Main Street to the northern end of the MURA boundary lines.
Due to budgetary reasons, the project was divided into three phases.
The City of Montrose received a grant of about $785,000 from the Colorado Water Conservation Board and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which allowed the restoration project to move forward.
The Montrose Urban Renewal Authority is funding the rest of the $1.6 million project.
The project is expected to last until June 2021.
