Just over four months into this year’s legislative session and six months after Election Day, an early challenger has declared his intention to run against Lauren Boebert in the Republican Primary to represent Colorado’s 3rd district in Congress.

Russ Andrews is a financial advisor from Carbondale with a background in marine engineering whose goal is to keep the district a red stronghold. He believes he “does his homework” while the incumbent shoots from the hip, and has already developed a roughly 60-page platform with over 20 fleshed-out policy positions including priorities like eliminating the welfare state, legalizing marijuana federally for adults over 25, battling “wokeness” and prohibiting U.S. intelligence agencies from communicating with social media.



