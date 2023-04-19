Just over four months into this year’s legislative session and six months after Election Day, an early challenger has declared his intention to run against Lauren Boebert in the Republican Primary to represent Colorado’s 3rd district in Congress.
Russ Andrews is a financial advisor from Carbondale with a background in marine engineering whose goal is to keep the district a red stronghold. He believes he “does his homework” while the incumbent shoots from the hip, and has already developed a roughly 60-page platform with over 20 fleshed-out policy positions including priorities like eliminating the welfare state, legalizing marijuana federally for adults over 25, battling “wokeness” and prohibiting U.S. intelligence agencies from communicating with social media.
We asked Andrews a few questions about his top priorities, including those specific to Colorado’s Western Slope, and what he sees as his path to victory.
Editor’s note: The print version of this interview was edited for space, accuracy and clarity. The full interview between the Montrose Daily Press and Russ Andrews is below. While transcription errors have been fixed, it is otherwise verbatim. Statements by the candidate are unverified and may be inaccurate.
MDP: Can you tell us a little bit about your background?
RA: Yeah, sure. I'm 65-years-old. I'm a marine engineer by degree. I went to one of the top 12 engineering schools in the country at the time. Mid career earning from when you graduate from that school, is $175,000 now 10 years out. I've lived in Colorado in the Roaring Fork Valley for 29 years, raised my three kids there with my wife, Laurie. I'm a financial advisor. I've been a financial advisor for 36 years, as long as Lauren Bobert is old. And I've had a good successful practice and it's time for me, I think, to give back.
I'm trying to separate myself from Lauren in a couple of ways. One is really my education and the fact that I do my homework. In order to graduate my college you have to take a series, a battery, of really complicated Coast Guard tests. So I went to school to learn how to design and operate mobile and stationary power plants. So coal fired plants, oil fired plants, nuclear power plants, and I was the first person in my college in three years to get a 100% score on one of those tests. And I also got a 100% score on my FAA written instrument test. And they told me maybe three or four pilots a year to get that so I'm willing, you know, I do my homework. I don't s
MDP: Don't worry we’ll talk about her today, I'll definitely give you a chance to say why you're running against her which is actually the next question I had written down. First, I just want to check what city you’re from– is it Carbondale?
RA: Carbondale
MDP: Gotcha. And bridging with what you just said, what made you decide to run against Lauren Boebert?
RA: I think the straw that broke my camel's back was the vote for the speaker of the house with Kevin McCarthy. What a, I can't use that word, but what a bad show that was.
MDP: I think I know what word you meant
RA: And I just find she doesn't seem to have a very wide or deep trench of information available to her. She doesn't seem to really get a lot of it. And I'm kind of embarrassed by her. I don't know how people feel over in Montrose. But, you know, on the eastern side of our district in the Roaring Fork Valley people are just embarrassed that she's there. But it was the speaker-of-the-house vote that really did it for me. And one other thing too Kylea, by the way, great name parents did a great job.
MDP: Thank you. They're good people.
RA: Yes, good. What was I going to say? I forget now. I'm sorry.
MDP: That's okay. If it comes back to you, you know, just find a way to slide it in somewhere. Next thing I had for you is certainly Montrose, but other parts of our district, Ridgway, Ouray, you know, up north, a little bit more down south, is very rural. So what makes you well suited to represent all of Colorado District 3?
RA: Yeah, I'm a rural kind of guy. I've always been, except for where I went to school in New York City. I've always lived in a rural setting. I'm a big gardener. I have, one of my 22 pieces of legislation that I want to introduce, I think would be very interesting for people around the Montrose area. And that's a livestock predation act. What I want to do is increase the number of agents, livestock agents, so that when a wolf or mountain lion or something, a state-owned animal, kills some livestock, whether it be a sheep or a cow, what have you. I want people to be out there from the state like it was a crime scene within 24 hours, and I want those agents to be able to write a check that's five times the market value of the animal that's lost. Because ranchers loathe having to deal with state-owned animals and the predation problem, and they find it extremely frustrating. And I think it would make a lot of sense if we could, rather than, you know, the ranchers are the greatest stewards of our ecosystem. They just are. And I think we need to give them a hand. And I think if we can have ranchers embrace the inevitable reintroduction of wolves into the state, I think that it will just go better. So you know, I could end up with three times the market value, but if ever a rancher loses a $2,000 cow, my opinion is they should get between $6,000 and $10,000 of remuneration, and should get it on the spot. So that's my primary thing I guess with rural Colorado. I also have a beetle kill initiative. But, I'm a rural guy, you know, I live in a neighborhood, I have five acres. There’s not a whole lot around us. I gotta drive 15 minutes to the nearest store.
MDP: Gotcha. Well, you got one thing right, a lot of ranchers out here are not happy about those wolves.
RA: Yeah, so I mean, what do you think? Is that a pretty good idea? Three times to five times the value?
MDP: If I had livestock, I’d probably like that idea, but it's my job to write other people's ideas. I like the way we're doing this, because that kind of segues into my next question: What are some of your biggest legislative priorities?
RA: Yeah. I am left of very few people but I'm left of Lauren, especially on abortion. So the Republican Party, I'm obviously a Republican, I want to keep this seat. Lauren only won it by 546 votes in this district. She should have won it, if she was plain vanilla, by 29,400. The big difference between her and I, besides the fact I think that I actually think about this stuff more than her, is on abortion. So here in Colorado, we've lost. If you're a conservative Christian, we've lost the debate. We're at 39 weeks here. So you can literally kill a baby as it emerges from her mother's birth canal. And I'm sure that happens. So we have lost the debate here in what is Cobalt blue Colorado. Every person in the world is declared dead when their heart stops beating. And in my opinion, they should be declared alive when their heart starts beating. And that happens between, think of a bell curve, that happens between six to 12 weeks. So I want to say yeah, 12 weeks is when life starts. Twenty-seven of the 50 countries in Europe permit abortions, up to 12 weeks or less. Forty-seven permit abortions up to 15 weeks or less. So I was talking to my daughter in law, who's a NICU nurse, about this. She said the heartbeat argument’s a good one, but the baby's not viable until 23 weeks. So she convinced me. You know I can compromise.
So, I want to go to Congress. I didn't tell you what my very first plank was. When I get there. I'm going to have my staff reach out to every single other Congressperson, all 434 of them and all 100 senators. I want to get together for 10 minutes and do Venn diagrams of what we can sponsor of each others’.
This abortion idea that we need to put behind us, it's been destroying our nation for more than 50 years now. And if we could settle somewhere between 12 and 22 weeks, even if we settle at 22 weeks that's a 43% reduction from the 39 week term period here in Colorado. So I think as Republicans we need to put this behind us. And it's going to be my challenge to go around the district and talk to conservative Christians and say look, on this single issue, you need to ask yourself what's more important. Because we Republicans believe, conservatives believe, we're losing our country to totalitarian socialism. We just do. And my question to the people in the district is going to be “What's more important to you?” Is it this single issue with your God or is your nation more important? So that is the primary distinction, I think between Lauren and I. One is with abortion. The other issue is our roads, how are the roads over there?
MDP: I haven't driven off one yet.
RA: Okay, well, we have terrible road conditions all on the I-70 corridor in the Roaring Fork Valley. I mean, you can't drive a mile without swerving to get out of the way of a pothole. Lauren brought in $1.1 billion less last year in federal remittances than did the average district in Colorado. 1.1 billion. It comes out to about $1,452 dollars per person, per man, woman and child. So it's my goal. To go back there is one of my top two goals is to get federal remittances federal funding for repair and maintenance of our roads that are in horrendous shape. So I think that's really important. I mean, the government exists for two purposes, to defend us and to provide us with infrastructure, and our infrastructure sucks.
MDP: That's a great quote. “Government exists to defend us and provide us with infrastructure and our infrastructure sucks.”
RA: I don't know about down there, but it's been a rough winter on our roads.
MDP: Oh, I bet. I mean, it's been a record winter, I think in all aspects.
RA: It's just crazy.
MDP: So that is a little bit interesting, because you mentioned wanting to talk to every single Congress person and I would assume that means red, blue and whatever else…
RA: Absolutely. Now, I'm not delusional enough to believe that they're all going to take a meeting with me, but I'm not sure I can get half of Democrats to do it and three quarters of Republicans. And I don't ever hear anybody talking about that. I mean, people go to Congress and they’re either way way way on the far left or way way way on the far right. And while I'm a conservative, politics is the art of compromise, and our nation was born with compromise. And, you know, I think that that's something I will bring to the table.
MDP: Absolutely. Well, that kind of is something I wanted to talk to you about since you mentioned a couple things along that line. You know, the first is wanting to meet with everybody, but you also mentioned you're concerned the country is being taken over by I think you said “socialist totalitarianism,” which is a big statement to make. So what do you think about the division in the country today? And how do you reconcile those two ideas?
RA: It's certainly fueled by Donald Trump. It's fueled by large media. It's fueled by the left, it's fueled by everybody. Everybody seems to have a way of profiting off of it, yet nothing is done. Nobody's going to Congress, nobody's going to Washington to do the people's work. They all just seem so fragmented and so polarized that nothing's getting done. And I think most Americans find it to be very frustrating.
And like, you know, totalitarianism, it starts with regulations, and then it moves to weapons. So we're not going to, in my lifetime, we won't see a full totalitarian government. But in 50 years, I think we could. So you know, we have to stem the tide here, of this drift leftward, with this huge growth in our debt. With this huge growth in our government. And again, getting back to why I brought that up. Republicans are losing elections because of one issue and that issue is abortion. So that's why I say it'll be my challenge to talk conservative Christians into you know, kind of diverting from that one issue they have with God, their God and, you know, to elevate our nation. What's going to happen to our nation over the next 10, 20, 50 years? And my point again, is that if we hold on to this, you know, ban the morning after pill, never abortion ever, if we hold onto that we're not going to win elections anymore. In fact, the White House in the last 32 years, the Republican Party has held it for 12. There were Democrats for 20. So I mean, we need to wake up as a party and this issue is the thing that's just getting us, so we need to put it behind us.
MDP: Understood. Now, your opponent Lauren Boebert won the GOP primary by a landslide this year. Obviously she did not win the general election by a landslide. But what do you see as your path to victory against her, since the race will be for the primary?
RA: Yeah, well, what I'm going to need to do, and I've already started this, is reach out to all 27 GOP committees’ chairpeople. I've done that with people in Montrose already. And I plan on going out to meet every mayor, every sheriff, every police chief, every fire chief in every city in every county and I want to get involved in the Cattlemens’ Association because I think my predation idea works. So it's going to be a lot of legwork for me. I'm thinking 80 to 120,000 miles on my truck, that's a big district
MDP: And it's not an easy road. I don't know if that involves the Million Dollar Highway, but that'd be a fun campaign trip.
RA: That would be. I'm really looking forward to it. We live in such a beautiful state. I can't wait to travel that over and over. I think that's gonna be pretty cool.
MDP: Yeah, and you announced your candidacy fairly early in the race…
RA: I did, and I tend to do that to dissuade people who might tangentially be thinking about joining the race. So it was important for me to get out first.
MDP: The next question I had written down, and you kind of already answered it with abortion, was how your platform differs from Lauren Boebert. But I don't know if there's anything you want to add to that?
RA: Sure. Lauren has essentially two planks in her platform: defense of the Second Amendment and defense of the unborn. So we already talked about the unborn. My wife and I own 19 firearms, and I will never, ever vote to rescind any part of the Second Amendment ever. So again, we're rural, you know. I take horses and hunt elk every year. So we're very close to the land. But I have so many other planks than she does.
I have a beetle kill initiative that I think is particularly important in this state. We have 834 million beetle-killed trees in the state, covering 1.7 million acres. The average tree, as it rots away, as it decomposes, puts off 25% more on greenhouse gasses than if you cut it down and make a chair out of it. So what I want to do is enact legislation, along with the other nine or 10 intermountain states. Again, reaching out to their congresspeople and their senators. Here in Colorado, I'm told the state charges $15 for every tree that gets harvested, every beetle killed tree. I want to flip that and pay someone $15 for every tree that they harvest. And furthermore, I want to make it tax free as a practitioner for a craftsman, whether they build a table or whatever they make out of beetle kill as long as it's got 51% beetle kill in it. The person sells that and pays no federal income taxes. And I think if you do that, you know you give people tax free income. They'll clean up our forests. So that's another idea.
I'm big on immigration. We've already let in about 5 million unskilled laborers under Joe Biden, and I think we've checked that box. Along with all of the 5 million unskilled, illiterate laborers that came in also came, in the last two years, 160,000 fentanyl deaths in two years. 80,000 or so per year, along with another 25 to 27,000 opioid deaths. 97% of that crap comes through our southern border.
So what I want to do is introduce legislation that will place massive tariffs on everything that comes out of China, everything that comes out of Mexico. So the way it would work is this: China supplies Mexico with all their chemicals, all their substrates so that the cartels can make fentanyl and of course 97% of that stuff comes up through our southern border. So I would approach it by legislation that would force our country to approach China and Mexico and say “look you got three months to clean up your act. Otherwise we throw 70% tariffs on everything, every good and service that comes out of your country.”
Three months later, if they haven't cleaned up the act that goes to 100% Three months later 200%. 400%. 800%. And I'm going to tell you this Kylea, nobody in America is going to pay $360,000 to buy a $40,000 Ford truck made in Mexico. So you know, we want to get serious about cleaning up the fentanyl mess. You know, if you think about it, 35 times as many kids of military age get killed every year by this poison as the number of people who died on 9/11. And we fought two wars because of 9/11. And I just don't understand, where's the outrage here?
We're losing so many, I think around 890 the last year that I counted, in Colorado alone. So we have to fix this fentanyl issue. And drug dealers who sell this fentanyl to our kids. If it can be proven that they sold it to a kid who then died from it, I think those people need to receive the harshest, most severe penalty possible.
And then finally on immigration. Last year, maybe 2021, we let in 1.13 million legal immigrants, the most of any country in the world. I want to triple that, so I'm not a xenophobe. You know, I want more immigration. The replacement rate for couples and children is 2 to 1. The last time I looked our replacement rates were at one point 1.75 to 1.8. And the only way we can keep up is via immigration, but I want to do it based on merit. I want to bring in doctors, no lawyers. Doctors, nurses, home healthcare practitioners, truck drivers, carpenters, people that can help our economy immediately. So that's my thing on immigration is super high tariffs on Mexico and China until the fentanyl trade dries up. Get the border secure, finish the wall, make it secure. You've got to deal out the harshest, most severe penalties to drug dealers who are killing our kids. And then you have to allow for legal immigration three times at least what we currently have based on merit. So I don't think I've ever heard Lauren talk about any of this stuff.
MDP: Then the last thing I have is what else should voters, both Democrats and Republicans, know about you and how you would represent them?
RA: I'm a good family guy. I have three kids that have done very well. I love this state. I've had a radio show over in the Aspen area for 14 years where I discuss politics and finance weekly. And this is kind of the next step, the next progression. And I just think I could go to DC and represent the district, not represent myself. I think that's pretty much what Lauren's doing. You know, I find Lauren to be kind of immature and I like to say this, you can envision me as the Diet Coke, gluten-free version of Lauren Boebert.
And then people have asked me all this week: “Am I a Trumpster?” And my answer is that I'm done with Trump like I'm done with winter. So I'm not I'm not a big January 6 guy. I’m gonna be more of a DeSantis person if he runs.
MDP: That's one hell of a statement.
RA: And the other point to realize, you know, it's a tough road to hoe here to get this nomination. But if I do, when I go on to win, I want everybody to know whether you voted for me or not. I will represent you. I'm looking forward to meeting so many people here in the next year and a half. I'm really excited about it.