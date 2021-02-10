Eligible unemployed Coloradans out of options are just under two weeks away from Phase 2, the roll out of new federal unemployment benefits, announced by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) on Sunday. The roll out will start on Feb. 22.
Thousands of people have waited weeks following the expiration of the CARES Act on Dec. 26. The Continuance Assistance Act passed on Dec. 27 — which calls for 11 extra weeks of unemployment benefits — allows Coloradans to request additional payment benefits, but revamping its system (new MyUI+) and waiting for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor since then left the CDLE unable to distribute the benefits to thousands.
“We know that many Coloradans are facing extreme economic hardships right now, and have been anxiously waiting for the ability to apply for these added benefits,” CDLE Executive Director Joe Barela wrote in a press release. “The phased-in rollout of the program has been frustrating for many, however, our priority has been to get benefits in the hands of the most eligible claimants we could feasibly reach at one time. We may have some kinks to workout, but our new, modernized cloud-based system will allow for much speedier implementation of future pandemic assistance legislation that we expect to come from the new administration. While we continue to do everything we can to get struggling Coloradans the financial assistance they need, our long term goal has and always will be to help unemployed workers find meaningful jobs.”
The act also reestablished the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provides an additional $300 weekly benefit to unemployment recipients, as well as a $100 weekly fund to people receiving regular unemployment benefits who also suffered loss of self-employment income, through the newly established Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation program.
Though an exact metric can’t quantify the rate at which unemployed residents in Montrose are requesting new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims, requests were prevalent in the community before the start of the new year.
For the weekend ending Dec. 19, there were an estimated 825 continued claims in Montrose County for regular unemployment insurance (UI) and PEUC benefits, according to Ryan Gedney, senior economist with CDLE. (A breakout for similar information of PUA claims was not available.)
However, Gedney added, “many of those 825 continued claims probably did not exhaust PEUC before Dec. 26.”
Phase 2 also includes people who did exhaust both PUA and PEUC. People were unable to open claims for a month-and-a-half, though that changed last week when people who had leftover benefits requested payment.
The needs have been present on the local level as CDLE estimates there were 1,599 unemployed individuals in Montrose in December, based on data from CDLE’s Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program, though it doesn’t directly reflect those receiving unemployment insurance (or those who are eligible). (There is a labor force total of 22,108 in Montrose.)
Montrose County continues to assist families and individuals through its food assistance and cash programs. Assistance from the state — which is on a month-to-month basis — has continued as the county was approved for January and February, and has put in a request for March, according to Jennifer Sherwood, director of Montrose County Human Services.
The county is also focused on providing maximum allotments to households during the public health emergency, something it had asked for from the federal government.
“The federal government has allowed us to really assist households by increasing the food allotment for the time being to get the families through the end of this year,” she said.
Steps are being taken to set up a continued enrollment for individuals with health care coverage that are not eligible for Medicaid.
To provide proper assistance, the county redirects people to the Montrose Workforce Center regarding the unemployment benefit payments that have stalled for Colorado residents, but Sherwood confirmed the county has received numerous calls about people not receiving their benefits who wish to keep the county in the loop.
Applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), a federally funded statewide program that helps pay for heating costs, began on Nov. 1, and to date, the county has processed 1,166 applications. Last year, in which the program was extended to July due to the pandemic, the county processed around 1,500 applications, from November to July.
The program, which is seasonal, is set to conclude on April 30, but Sherwood said the county hopes the program is extended this year, as “it’s something the community can use.”
Applications can be picked up at the Montrose County offices, or by going online at www.colorado.gov/PEAK.
The state, aware an additional federal relief plan was taking months to form, partnered with state legislature to provide $375 payments to eligible Coloradans earning less than $52,000 and who filed for unemployment benefits. CDLE dispersed the funds, which were sent out in early December.
The start of Phase 2 comes as individuals have reported feeling “stuck” and unable to request payment, according to a report in The Colorado Sun. A group of around two dozen protested on Monday outside the CDLE office to demonstrate their frustration with the delay of disbursement.
In the press release, CDLE said, since Feb. 1, more than 104,000 people have received over $166 million in benefits, as part of Phase 1.
