Unify Montrose project will focus on childcare solutions

Representatives from Unify Montrose hope that by December a panel of diverse Montrose County residents will be able to make headway toward solving one of the area's biggest issues: a childcare shortage severe enough that the community is deemed a “childcare desert.”
Unify Montrose is a collaboration between local residents and nationwide nonprofit Unify America, a nonpartisan organization focused on bringing together members of communities with different views and experiences to solve big issues through what organizers call a “deliberation process.”
Although the group has completed forums and community engagement events in other areas, Montrose will be the first community in which it runs the entire, nearly year-long, process from top to bottom with a focus on addressing the singular, foundational issue of childcare.
Morgan Lasher, vice president of marketing for Unify America, said the community was chosen because: “It felt like Montrose was a place that had a lot of civic engagement and where people wanted to use their voice to help their community.”
At a presentation to city officials last week, founder Harry Nathan Gottlieb outlined the ultimate goal of the Unify Montrose project: “Every parent and guardian in Montrose shall have dependable access to safe, affordable, and enriching childcare so they can work, attend school or otherwise contribute to our community.”
It’s a tall order.
Unify America has been working in Montrose since early this year holding focus groups, interviews and outreach events to identify big issues. The group was introduced to the community through members of the El Pomar Foundation including former Republican State Sen. Don Coram and Montrose Democrat Linda Gann, who learned Unify was looking for a community in which to facilitate its new process.
Lasher said throughout early meetings and focus groups, issues like mental health, housing and childcare kept popping up. Childcare in particular stood out because it impacts other issues like public safety, healthcare and economic development, she said.
A recent, comprehensive study, the 2021 Montrose County Childhood Needs Assessment conducted by Root Policy Research, also provides vital data for the campaign to work from.
The study deemed Montrose County a “childcare desert,” defined as a community with “three times as many children as licensed childcare spots.”
According to the report, there are 2,641 children under 6 in Montrose County,, and roughly 70% of them live in households where all parents are part of the workforce. But as of 2021 existing preschools, childcare centers and licensed family care providers could only serve 741 children per day.
Just over half, 53% of parents surveyed, said they were happy with their current care arrangement, but among those who do not use non-parent providers, 61% said they would like to, and the biggest barrier to care for this group was affordability.
It’s a complex issue, and one Unify representatives are hoping to bring the community together to solve. They’re currently doing outreach and research by speaking with local experts and holding events and tabling sessions in high-traffic areas to hear about the experiences of Montrose residents and learn about potential solutions.
The next step is to convene a panel of 64 representatives, who will meet from August until late November to learn about the issue, discuss it and explore potential solutions and how those solutions might be funded. The ultimate goal is for the group to present their findings and proposed solutions in December to the community, including stakeholders that could implement the new ideas.
“It's basically a large panel of Montrose neighbors, everyday people who represent all parts of the community,” Lasher said.
The panel will be randomly selected from a group of volunteers by a software program that ensures the panel's demographics like race, household income and political affiliation mirror that of the community.
Members will be expected to participate for about two hours each week and complete a handful of surveys and will be compensated $15 per hour.
Applications will close on July 31, and until then Unify representatives will keep holding events and tabling sessions at places like the Montrose Farmers’ Market and Recreation Center.
So far, Lasher said community feedback has been positive. Residents, she said “really feel like they have skin in the game.”
She emphasized that the panel isn’t just for parents, as childcare options impact an entire community, and all Montrose County residents are welcome to apply. More information can be found at unifymontrose.org.
Once the panel is selected and begins meeting, Lasher said Unify will regularly update the community on its progress, and the final presentation will be open to the public.
“I’m excited to see what Montrose comes up with,” she said.
