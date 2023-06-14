Unify Montrose project will focus on childcare solutions

Deliberation Project Associate at Unify America Joshua Chittum (green shirt) with Leah Okeson (middle) during an event at San Juan Brews. (Courtesy photo/Unify Montrose)

Representatives from Unify Montrose hope that by December a panel of diverse Montrose County residents will be able to make headway toward solving one of the area's biggest issues: a childcare shortage severe enough that the community is deemed a “childcare desert.” 

Unify Montrose is a collaboration between local residents and nationwide nonprofit Unify America, a nonpartisan organization focused on bringing together members of communities with different views and experiences to solve big issues through what organizers call a “deliberation process.”



