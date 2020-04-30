It’s a place that our community as a whole uses. That’s how Beth McCorkle described Montrose Memorial Hospital. To show appreciation for the MMH staff’s efforts throughout the fight against the coronavirus, McCorkle, a former volunteer coordinator for the hospital, shared an idea to bring goodies to the hospital with Connie Pittenger, coordinator for the United Methodist Women group of the Montrose United Methodist Church.
Pittenger shared the information with the congregation a week prior to the drop off date of April 21.
“We gave people a week’s notice, so if they were only going to the grocery store once a week, then they had time to go to the store and make the goods,” she said. “We put out the word through our connection system that it was like a practice for our Bizarre bake sale. We have a bake shop at our Bizarre every November, so we just did a practice run in April.”
As they coordinated the drop off with the hospital, Pittenger said the process was simple as UMW carried out its mission to help people.
“Our group is very willing to put themselves out there and respond to a need when they’re called,” Pittenger said.
The day of the drop off, McCorkle and Kris Schledewitz collected snacks as people drove through the hospital parking lot before handing them off to Amanda Chavez, MMH volunteer coordinator. Some of the baggies included notes of appreciation and support. McCorkle said they made sure the food was available to MMH staff on all three shifts.
“You want to do everything you can to help the people on the frontlines,” she said. “You also have to think about the housekeepers and the people behind the scenes doing the paperwork and the maintenance work. It takes a team.”
As plates of cookies, brownies, muffins, cupcakes, granola bars, fruits and quick breads made their way inside, UMW wanted to give back.
“It was a way to show an appreciation and to say thank you to the hospital staff for working long hours and being under so much stress,” Pittenger said.
The delivery began at 8 a.m. and was only supposed to be an hour, but it went through 10 a.m.
“We had a stream of cars coming non-stop,” McCorkle said. “We probably had 30 to 40 cars come by.”
Pittenger decided to make several loaves of bread, including banana nut, pecan, and poppyseed.
“I made something different and I wanted to make sure there was a variety there because I wanted people to have something different than the typical bake sale sort of things,” she said. “It made me feel good that I was doing the baking and all my little loaves came out perfect. None of them stuck to the pan.”
Seeing women and men in the congregation drop off goodies, McCorkle hopes hospital staff feel appreciated.
“A number of the people in the hospital are my friends and they are exhausted working long and hard shifts,” she said. “We just want them to know they are appreciated.”
Pittenger also wants MMH staff to know people are thinking about them.
“Hopefully they were able to take a deep breath and have a little moment of relaxation as they enjoyed the treats,” she said.
As UMW stepped up to fill a need, Pittenger said the day was a way for the group to be connected without actually being together.
“Knowing that we had a really good response and that a lot of different things were brought to the hospital, my guess is that people enjoyed having to be needed,” she said. “That’s a part of our mission: when we feel like we’re needed, we step up and fulfill that need.”
Leann Tobin, MMH marketing and public relations director, said throughout the pandemic, the hospital staff appreciate the support.
“The staff at MMH have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support by our community,” she said. “This group spent an extraordinary amount of time baking and individually wrapping the goodies for our staff. The small acts of kindness we have been shown have touched each of us and we are very grateful.”
Two other groups have also inquired about delivering goods to the hospital. People who are interested in donating to MMH staff can contact Tobin at 970-240-7344.
While UMW does not have another date to drop off snacks, the group plans to stay in touch with the hospital, ready to lend a hand to people in their community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.