Bud Taylor needed to look no further than one young Boys & Girls Club member when speaking to the impact a $30 million contribution to Rocky Mountain Health Foundation’s coffers would have.
Tuesday, Rocky Mountain Health Plans, a UnitedHealth Group company, announced a $25 million donation to the foundation, as well as another $5 million to establish the Healthy Youth-Strong Colorado Fund, in partnership with the Attorney General’s Office.
Taylor, executive director of Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club in Montrose, offered the story of just one club member here, a young girl who at club was known for her ear-to-ear smile, deep bond with a staff member, and helpfulness, but who at home was aggressive and difficult. Because of the dramatic change in her daughter, though, the girl’s mother decided to continue enrolling her in the club her so that her progress could continue.
“That’s just one little story of how the programs we offer change lives throughout Colorado. That’s why this grant and this program is remarkable,” Taylor said.
UnitedHealth Group’s donation will flow millions of dollars through Western Colorado, boosting access to health care, behavioral health services, and resources for young people.
“This will really strengthen the reserves in the endowment for the foundation,” Patrick Gordon, CEO of Rocky Mountain Health Plans, said. “It’s going to be very impactful.”
The foundation will distribute funds in support of health equity — more access to health care and behavioral health in underserved communities — and in promotion of STEM education for women and people of color, to help grow and diversify the workforce.
Since Rocky Mountain Health Foundation was formed in 2017, it has invested $5.7 million in the 22 counties on the Western Slope; $3.8 million went to 209 nonprofits and government entities like school districts, board chairwoman Pat Riddell said. Other amounts went in support of people meeting basic health care needs and for smoking cessation.
“With this incredibly generous donation, the foundation’s assets grow and our grant-making is expected to be $3.4 million annually. That’s awesome,” she said.
The money can help with basic needs, telehealth, personal protective equipment and health care access, including via rural clinics, hospice, home health and more.
“The foundation is very grateful for this contribution,” Riddell said.
Healthy Youth/Strong Colorado funding includes $1.5 million to Boys & Girls Clubs across Colorado.
Also in the mix: $1.8 million for Mile High Youth Corps, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps and Western Colorado Conservation Corps to establish a new criminal justice diversion program, while also providing a means for young people to earn money and build skills.
Jeff Roberts, speaking on behalf of Colorado Youth Corps Association on Tuesday, said such diversion programs are especially important as Colorado comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic — three in 10 young adults, he said, are disengaged from school and creative solutions are needed. With the $1.8 million, Colorado Youth Corps will be able to provide young adults with paid work experience and participants will also have access to mental health services and other support as they build skills, Roberts said.
Also in the mix for Healthy Youth-Strong Colorado Fund money: $500,000 to Sources of Strength to increase access to youth suicide-prevention programs in schools and $400,000 each to The Center on Colfax, in support of LGBTQ young adults, and The Place, which assists homeless youth in El Paso County.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser highlighted mental health and youth safety in referencing the mass murders at Columbine High School 21 years ago Tuesday.
“We’ve become too familiar with them (mass shootings) since then, in our schools. What we started in the attorney general’s office after that day was to commit to supporting youth,” he said, citing the establishment of the Safe2Tell hotline, which allows kids and others to make anonymous tips concerning school violence, threats, suicide risks and more.
“We need to de-stigmatize conversations around mental health,” Weiser said, adding it was particularly important to do so in a way that addresses the epidemic of teen and young adult suicide.
“We know from the pandemic we’re seeing more mental heath strains. This (funding) comes at a really important time,” Weiser told the Montrose Daily Press Monday. “It’s huge.”
Choosing to invest
When it acquired Rocky Mountain Health Plans, UnitedHealth Group also acquired pending litigation concerning risk-corridor payments. These payments had been required under the Affordable Care Act, but Congress did not fund them, so Rocky Mountain and other entities sued. UnitedHealth’s acquisition came while the litigation was pending and UnitedHealth agreed that it would consider what to do with the money, if the litigation prevailed, Weiser explained.
The case ended at the United States Supreme Court last year, with a victory for the health insurance groups.
As a legal matter, United had only the duty to consider how to spend the money, Weiser said, but as a moral matter, the right thing to do would be to invest in the foundation.
“We hand an interest that moral consideration was given due regard,” said Weiser, whose office was responsible for approving the sale of Rocky Mountain Health Plans to UnitedHealth.
He reached out to UnitedHealth and was told the company wanted to invest $25 million into the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation. Weiser asked about more more money to support mental health and other considerations for youth in Western Colorado and UnitedHealth agreed to $5 million to help establish Healthy Youth-Strong Colorado.
“In terms of what this foundation can do, it has been greatly strengthened by this initiative, and also the youth mental health initiative will speak directly to Western Colorado,” Weiser said.
“UnitedHealth Group voluntarily elected to contribute to Rocky Mountain Health Foundation to continue its mission,” Gordon said, calling it a reflection of the work Rocky Mountain Health Plans had done for years in Western Colorado.
Gordon sees tremendous need for health access equity and youth support services.
“We cannot emphasize enough how important access to good behavioral health care is, particularly for youth. Likewise, with respect to economic development and creating opportunity, STEM education is so important. We are really excited about our ability to build that capacity in Western Colorado and throughout the state,” he said.
UnitedHealth’s donation is the third large payment to be conveyed to the foundation since Rocky Mountain Health Plans’ acquisition. The voluntary $25 million contribution stands to plump up reserves to the point that contributions to the community could even double, Gordon said.
“This is wonderful news, entirely due to the community-mindedness of UnitedHealth Group, but it’s really the leadership that was present in Western Colorado years ago,” he said, referring to the efforts that led to establishing the health foundation.
“We’ve been focused on creating value. With the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling last year, that value is now going back to the community. This contribution came from that work and leadership,” Gordon said.
“This initiative represents what happens when dedicated community partners come together to address critical needs in the community,” Weiser said.
“I’m proud to work with the foundation and UnitedHealth on this important initiative.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
