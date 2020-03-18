‘UNTHINKABLE ACTS’ : Hess, Koch indicted in body brokering case

Survivors of decedents whose bodies were allegedly harvested and sold by Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors operatives reacted with relief to Tuesday’s federal indictment of Megan Hess, the former Montrose funeral home’s owner, and her mother, Shirley Koch.
“It’s been so long that I almost don’t believe it’s real. I am greatly relieved. Finally. Finally,” said Deb Schum,
a driving force in a Sunset Mesa families survivor group. Schum was in charge of final arrangements for her deceased friend, Lora Lee Johnson, whose body was allegedly sold.
The indictment accuses Hess and Koch of six counts of mail fraud involving 38 decedents and three counts of shipping diseased body parts in violation of the U.S. Department of Transportation requirements for hazardous materials.
In each of the latter three charged instances, Sunset Mesa reportedly shipped the heads of decedents who had tested positive for hepatitis-C, and allegedly either provided altered documents assuring the buyers they had tested negative, or did not include documentation.
The women allegedly engaged in a scheme spanning nearly a decade, which entailed promises of inexpensive cremation services as a means of ensuring a ready supply of bodies and body parts for sale to research, educational and medical markets.
They allegedly did not inform survivors of those sales, or they allegedly harvested and sold more than what some survivors had agreed could be donated.
Hess and Koch were advised at the U.S. Magistrate Court in Grand Junction Tuesday; their indictment was announced during a press conference that, due to COVID-19 precautions, was held via telephone. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not seek to have them held prior to trial, which is tentatively set for April 20, but which could be delayed.
Hess has previously denied the allegations swirling around her and her businesses; the U.S. Attorney’s office reminds the public that she and Koch are innocent until proven guilty.
The indictments came down after a two-year FBI investigation — a wait family members of the deceased said was agonizing.
Since Reuters linked Sunset Mesa and its associated on-site business, Donor Services Inc., to “body brokering,” in a 2018 series, dozens of families have come forward, alleging they received incorrect cremains (based on items found in the ashes that were not associated with the deceased); that they received a substance other than ashes, and/or that their loved ones’ bodies or body parts were sold without their knowledge or consent.
Chris Kraschuk and Rick Neuendorf are among the families affected by the Sunset Mesa case.
Kraschuk, like Schum, is a party in one of several civil suits already filed against Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation and other parties, including the entities that had purchased the human remains, although the FBI said in a telephone press conference Tuesday it considers the purchasers victims as well. Some of the suits also name Alan Koch, Hess’ father, who was not indicted.
“I’m happy. It took a long time, but I guess a lot of good things take a long time,” said Kraschuk, who used Sunset Mesa to handle arrangements for his parents, Walter and Ruth. The FBI informed him that Walter’s lower body was sold, as were Ruth's knee and spine.
“They are now going to start facing the consequences of what they (allegedly) did,” said Neuendorf, who used Sunset Mesa for his wife, Cherrie’s, arrangements. Neuendorf said the FBI informed him Cherrie’s entire body had been sold.
“I am ecstatic. It’s a step toward what we were hoping for. It didn’t only make my day, it made my year. I waited a long time for this. I waited too long for it,” he said.
During Tuesday’s announcement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn acknowledged the wait and explained the complex nature of the investigation, which had entailed tracking several decedents and obtaining DNA samples and comparison samples from families. The case presented geographic challenges as well, because the remains were shipped around the country, he said.
The FBI had to conduct analyses to determine whether some of what was found were human remains, FBI Agent Dean Phillips said. The government alleges Hess and Koch kept a container filled with a mix of ashes in their office.
“Many victims in this case have eagerly awaited justice. I understand this day has been a long time coming,” Dunn said, adding he hopes the start of the legal process will help them move toward closure.
“Ultimately, however, I know these unthinkable acts left them feeling empty and betrayed during one of the worst times of their lives. I want to tell them directly, this is not your fault and I look forward to my office proving that in court in the months ahead,” Dunn said.
The USAO will be holding a meeting with alleged victims soon and will continue communication, he also said.
“We will be keeping them in the loop and up to speed in what’s happening in the legal system going forward,” he said.
When asked whether more indictments could be coming, Dunn said the investigation remains open and ongoing.
The unsealed indictment laid out the alleged scheme that took place between 2010 and Feb. 6, 2018, when the FBI served search warrants at Sunset Mesa and Donor Services.
Hess had in 2009 registered Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation and Donor Services as a trade name. The primary income of Donor Services was the harvest and marketing for sale of purportedly donated human remains for scientific, educational or medical purposes, the indictment reads. Upon buying Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in 2011, Hess registered that trade name and operated it until the day of the FBI raid.
Although customers were told their loved ones would be cremated and returned, “in many instances, Hess and Koch neither discussed nor obtained authorization for donation of decedents’ bodies or body parts for body broker services. In other instances, the topic of donation was raised by Hess or Koch and specifically rejected by the families,” the indictment reads.
In other instances, families agreed to donate small samples, such as portions of skin or tumors, while others believed the donations would be used to treat the living and others still only authorized the donation of certain body parts, the indictment says.
Hess and Koch allegedly used the money they made to advertise cremation rates low enough to attract more customers, thereby ensuring a constant supply of bodies. They charged customers for cremations that never occurred and provided cremains they represented as belonging to a specific person, although that was not the case, the feds further allege.
Hess allegedly also represented to buyers that the bodies had been legitimately obtained and, to support this, presented donor authorization forms purportedly signed by next of kin.
The FBI alleges it found dozens of instances in which the signatures had been forged and said that in “hundreds of other instances,” the records did not contain a form, yet the remains were sold anyway.
Hess is further accused of sending buyers altered lab reports showing bodies were negative for infectious disease such as HIV and hepatitis-C, when blood drawn from the deceased had tested positive.
The alleged scheme netted Hess and Koch hundreds of thousands of dollars, Dunn said.
Tuesday, federal officials called the case one of “callous greed” and an “elaborate fraud.”
They thanked the Montrose and wider community for showing patience and cooperation, as well as the FBI investigators and assisting agencies, including USDOT.
“Today’s arrest of Megan Hess and Shirley Koch is the culmination of that effort, which included identification of numerous victims and families,” Phillips said.
“Although today’s actions cannot take away the pain of the horrific scheme, it is the next step on the path to justice and should serve as notice to those who would commit acts of greed.”
Each count of mail fraud carries up to 20 years in federal prison upon conviction. Each count of the hazardous materials allegation carries up to five years in prison. Fines of up to $250,000 are possible, per count.
The indictment also seeks forfeiture of Hess’ property and vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.