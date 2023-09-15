The Black Canyon of the Gunnison may be a mere 25-minute drive from the City of Montrose, but rangers advise treating exploits in our neighborhood national park like deep backcountry adventures, especially when they involve rock climbing or venturing down into the canyon itself.
There’s no cell service inside the canyon, the only way out is up, and for rock climbers, the sheer walls pose serious rockfall danger and offer no mercy to the inexperienced.
When things go wrong they can go very wrong very quickly, and help can be slow to arrive.
“It’s a highly technical canyon and a very difficult place to extricate people from. Rescue can take time,“ said Ranger Ryan Rees.
Still, when help arrives, it saves lives.
And on Tuesday, when a climber about 300 feet up the remote North Rim’s Great White Wall route fell onto a ledge and sustained traumatic injuries, it was essential in getting the victim to safety.
The Black Canyon Search and Rescue team, composed of 25 to 30 volunteers depending on the year, stands at the ready to execute these major rescues, as well as more minor medical assistance.
“We wouldn't be able to keep people safe without this crew,” said Tom Schaefer, one of the park’s permanent climbing rangers.
“It’s crucial to have that (team) for the times you need it, which are few and far between,” he said.
Ranger Ryan Thrush explained the team gets one to two major calls each year, and responds to between 15 to 20 minor incidents.
Tuesday’s incident, which involved a trek into the canyon, technical rope rig and air support, was a big one.
Dispatch called rangers around 10:30 a.m., and they launched into action paging the SAR team and getting to the North Rim. Volunteers from Western Colorado University’s SAR team were also called to help with the effort and stand by in case a major rope rescue was needed.
Two teams hiked into the gully, descending around 1,800 feet. Rees explained one team climbed three pitches to reach the patient, while a second stood by to help with the portion of the rescue that involved lowering the climber over a scree field.
Rescuers lowered the climber from the ledge into the gully and performed first aid. Meanwhile, rangers worked to arrange an air rescue with the Colorado Army National Guard, who agreed to airlift the patient out if pilots believed they could do so safely.
Once guardsmen confirmed they could do the rescue, they guided the teams to the extrication site, and executed a low-angle scree lower to get them to the place where the patient could be lifted out.
With just enough daylight, the helicopter took off with the climber while rescuers hiked out of the canyon, a trek that gains nearly 2,000 feet in elevation.
Rangers couldn’t share details of the victim’s condition. But, Schaefer believes the medical intervention of the volunteers likely played a major difference in the outcome.
The park didn’t always have a team of its own that could execute this rescue.
Until around 15 years ago, the National Park Service relied on outside teams for emergencies in the canyon — but this strategy didn’t cut it.
“It's such technical terrain, you really need a specialized team,” Schaefer said. “It’s proven to be crucial.”
His position requires expertise with the park’s unique terrain, and providing guests and staff with constantly-updated knowledge of conditions within the canyon. He’s also responsible for heading up the volunteer SAR crew.
While there are no specific requirements to be on this team except living within a two-hour drive of either rim, members include nurses, flight paramedics, seasoned climbers and backcountry experts.
They may be called upon to assist in search and rescue missions throughout the Western Slope and can call on other teams like Ouray Mountain Rescue if needed.
The team trains once per month from April to October, primarily focused on increasingly complex rig rescue situations. Schaefer explained this includes planning for scenarios in the most trafficked parts of the canyon, and practicing the rigs that could be effective in those areas. The team also receives some medical training, and Schaefer believes this preparation is critical when it comes to crunch time, especially when the call requires a major rescue.
“It’s critical that we train, because these calls don't happen that often, and when they do, we need to work well together and be prepared,” he said.
Rees said planning and executing a rescue is a process specific to the details of the incident. The nature of the incident or injury, as well as where a party is located and the unique hazards of that location, determine the path forward.
Schaefer said the most common call is from hikers experiencing heat-related illness in the summer. In these cases, SAR team members will hike into the canyon and issue first-aid and hydration, and either hike out with the patient or stay the night, ensure the patient is feeling well, and hike them out in the morning.
Thrush added that most rescues are for hikers, and happen for one of four reasons: lack of water, lack of food, lack of physical ability and lack of direction-finding ability.
“If (hikers) really focus on those four things, it could save a lot of heartache,” he said.
All three rangers reiterated the canyon is not a destination for beginner climbers, and anybody heading into its depths should expect to be responsible for themselves.
“The canyon is a very advanced place to rock climb,” Thrush said. “We focus on traditional rock climbing skills, setting your own protection, which takes more training.”
Hikers, too, should “prepare to self-rescue,” Schaefer said. This includes being ready to spend the night in the canyon, and potentially investing in an emergency location device, which may transmit out of the canyon where cell phones cannot.
While the SAR team’s call volume is fairly low, especially when it comes to big incidents, the rangers noted major rescues would not be possible without the crew.
“Black Canyon National Park would not be able to accomplish the complex rescues that we can without the assistance of these volunteers,” Thrush said.