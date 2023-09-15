The Black Canyon of the Gunnison may be a mere 25-minute drive from the City of Montrose, but rangers advise treating exploits in our neighborhood national park like deep backcountry adventures, especially when they involve rock climbing or venturing down into the canyon itself.

There’s no cell service inside the canyon, the only way out is up, and for rock climbers, the sheer walls pose serious rockfall danger and offer no mercy to the inexperienced. 



