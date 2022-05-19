Five months into 2022, some projects within the Colorado Outdoors development are nearing completion while others continue to experience delays caused by the pandemic.
The Montrose Urban Renewal Authority met for a work session on Wednesday to discuss some of the projects.
Progress on each project inches MURA closer to adding funds to its existing balance, which can pay off MURA’s expenditures that have supplemented projects — millions in promissory notes are expected to be repaid through TIF revenues, a financing method used to stimulate economic development.
Flex Buildings
David Dragoo, Colorado Outdoors founder, said last October he expected tenants to begin moving into the Flex Buildings, which are located north of the Mayfly Building, in the first quarter of 2022.
To date, Montrose Anglers is the lone entity to move into its new facility at Flex. The fly shop opened May 2 and is the first of an approximate 10 businesses set to open shop at Flex.
The other immediate entity set to move-in is Trattoria Di Sofia. The restaurant will be located at the northern end of the north Flex Building and will have an outdoor dining area with patio space. It will also have a commercial kitchen.
Trattoria has not set an exact date to open at its new location but their website and social media pages say sometime in May. City Manager Bill Bell said Wednesday the restaurant could open within a month.
Other organizations, such as Maslow Academy and the Montrose Recreation District, have announced plans to open locations at the Flex Buildings. Maslow and MRD are targeting fall 2022 to open their facilities, according to Lori Sharp, Maslow Academy’s grant and fundraising manager.
Additional construction in the interior of the Flex Buildings is ongoing.
Secret Creek
Secret Creek, formerly known as Colorado Yurt Company, expects to be mostly moved into its 30,000-square foot manufacturing and office space building June 23, CEO John Gibson said Thursday.
The June 23 date is a little over three weeks off the original estimated completion date of May 30. Gibson said the company has dealt with supply chain issues throughout the construction process.
The structures for the display village, which is designed as an overnight rental experience as a “try-before-you-buy,” are expected to be erected June 3.
Gibson expects to host a grand opening in July.
“We’re really excited about how the finished product is coming along,” Gibson said. “It’s going to be beautiful. The local contractor and the city have been great to work with. Colorado Outdoors has been an amazing partner to us.”
The company previously announced it expects to add up to 60 jobs over the next three years, though momentum on employee additions is likely to be set in motion after the move to the new building, Gibson said.
The city of Montrose and Secret Creek partnered on a public restroom on the north end of the project. It is expected to open in about two weeks, City Engineer Scott Murphy said.
Shelter Distilling
Founders of Shelter Distilling — Karl Anderson, Jason Senior and Matt Hammer — updated the MURA board during the work session with project renderings and anticipated financial revenues.
The company expects to generate $2.8 million in revenue in the first year of operation and up to $13 million after seven years, when the company’s whiskey and bourbon barrels will have matured. Shelter Distilling is on track to generate $3.2 million this year after collecting $1.2 million in the first quarter at their current location in Mammoth Lakes, California.
The goal is to open the two story, 23,000-square foot distillery, brewery and kitchen within Colorado Outdoors by winter 2023, Anderson said. The group hopes to break ground this fall.
“We will do our best to hit that (winter 2023 open date),” Anderson said.
The current layout estimates 76 seats inside and more than 100 outside, which includes the patio and deck that overlooks the Uncompahgre River.
Fairfield by Marriott hotel
The project which is expected to provide the largest financial return for MURA is the Faifield by Marriott Hotel, which is designed for four stories and 90 rooms.
Lamont Companies is serving as the developer and general contractor for the project. The company announced in August it had started building the hotel’s modular sections on-site in South Dakota, which Jeff Lamont, Lamont Companies’ CEO, said could take six to nine months.
Lamont previously estimated the modular sections with the hotel’s first level could be set in June or July.
Murphy said the company has pulled and paid for the permits necessary for the hotel and has an ultimate contract deadline at the end of 2023, per the agreement with MURA, but the construction deadline is much shorter.
Completion of the project has been previously estimated for late 2022 or early 2023.
Skip Huston Construction is serving as the on-site contractor in Montrose. According to Murphy, Huston Construction expects to receive a “green light” for on-site construction in Montrose in the next two weeks.
Basecamp Apartments
The first building of the Basecamp Apartments has gone up and could be online by the end of the year, Murphy said The other two buildings are likely to be a month or two behind, Murphy added. Each building is expected to have 24 units.
The foundation for the second building has been completed and foundation for the third is underway.
Wedge Brands
Wedge Brands, an outdoor industry holding company, invested an estimated $14 million in a planned 76,000 square-foot distribution and third-party logistics center within Colorado Outdoors but has yet to break ground.
The company had hoped to start construction in 2020 with a 2021 target date for completion. The timeline later shifted to a groundbreaking in 2021 and then spring 2022.
Last summer, Dragoo said the company was “battling construction costs” as effects from the pandemic continued to delay a start date. Dragoo was unable to provide an update on the latest regarding Wedge.
