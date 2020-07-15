Upgrades and changes to Montrose Bucks include new physical format, no expiration dates

The City of Montrose recently announced changes to its city-wide gift card currency system, Montrose Bucks. The changes include changing the physical format from paper to the same size and weight of a debit card, the elimination of expiration dates, and the availability of Montrose Bucks year-round.
Kate Adams, guest services and Montrose DART coordinator, said the changes will make it easier for recipients to spend the currency.
“The old Montrose Bucks were printed like checks, hard to keep organized and varied from business to business on how they were accepted (some treated it like a check, some like cash, some gave change back and some you had to use in full),” Adams said. “There are also no more expiration dates to verify. Funds do not expire with the new program. Montrose Bucks function like a store or chain-specific gift card, for all businesses in Montrose that accept them.”
She emphasized that the purpose of Montrose Bucks is to encourage spending local by giving people the opportunity to visit local businesses.
“Montrose Bucks are a local tradition coordinated by the Office of Business and Tourism to provide extra incentives for the community to shop locally and support local merchants,” Adams said. “Bucks can be given as gifts, rewards, and incentives by individuals and businesses alike, year-round.”
While Montrose Bucks cards cannot be recharged and will be rejected if the purchase amount is greater than the card balance, Adams said they provide more options, including that businesses can accept a partial cash payment, supplemented by the remaining card balance.
“The redesigned Montrose Bucks program is crafted to improve the user and business-side experience,” Adams said. “Although we’ll still be doing the holiday ’Bucks’ promotion, this is a gift card program to support local shops, restaurants, and businesses year-round. You can continue to purchase Montrose Bucks at the Montrose Visitor Center or online where we will ship them to you or a friend that you may be gifting the card to.”
Montrose Bucks can be used at any participating local business, indicated by a Montrose Bucks window cling or poster. Adams said that the list of participating businesses continues to grow, and businesses interested in joining the program (which is offered at no cost) can email info@visitmontrose.com.
