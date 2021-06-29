US 50 road full roadway closures will begin April 29

A vehicle rounds the curve in Little Blue Creek Canyon, which is now undergoing a major safety overhaul, necessitating lengthy closures. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

US 50 will not be open to single-lane alternating traffic between MP 123 – MP 127 through Little Blue Creek Canyon today, June 29 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. The road is closed due to an emergency and is estimated to open later today.

Sign up for email or text alerts at www.us50info.com

A release announced the road would remain closed past 1:30 p.m. 

The roadway is expected to be open later this afternoon.

For additional information, contact 370-340-4333 or visit www.us50info.com.

