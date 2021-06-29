US 50 will not be open to single-lane alternating traffic between MP 123 – MP 127 through Little Blue Creek Canyon today, June 29 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. The road is closed due to an emergency and is estimated to open later today.
Sign up for email or text alerts at www.us50info.com.
A release announced the road would remain closed past 1:30 p.m.
The roadway is expected to be open later this afternoon.
For additional information, contact 370-340-4333 or visit www.us50info.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.