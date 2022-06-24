USAO: Koch poised to plead to fraud in body ‘scheme’ case involving Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors

There is unlikely to be a trial in what federal prosecutors call a long-running scheme by Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors operators to defraud grieving family members by selling the bodies of their loved ones.
On June 22, Shirley Koch, who was indicted with her daughter and Sunset Mesa’s former director, Megan Hess, filed a motion to change her plea.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office advised case participants that if Koch pleads guilty as anticipated, she will face between 63 and 78 months in prison.
“Trial is no longer expected to proceed. Instead, both defendants have stated that they intend to plead guilty in this matter,” the notification to families states.
Hess and Koch were indicted on mail fraud counts in 2020.
Hess was first to indicate that she wanted to change her plea from not guilty, filing a motion for a change of plea earlier this month. Her formal change of plea hearing is now set for July 5; prosecutors said last week that Hess intends to plead guilty to one count of mail fraud, encompassing the entire alleged body procurement scheme.
On June 22, Koch followed suit, filing for a change of plea hearing as well.
A brief notice filed that day states that Koch and the government have reached a disposition in the case, subject to the court’s consideration and acceptance of the agreement.
Koch has been set for a formal change of plea hearing on July 12.
Her June 22 filing does not indicate what plea is contemplated, however, information the U.S. Attorney’s Office shared with people who used Sunset Mesa for loved ones’ final arrangements states “it is anticipated that defendant Shirley Koch will plead guilty to one count of mail fraud” and that in exchange, the government will dismiss the five remaining mail fraud counts, as well as three counts related to the improper shipment of diseased human remains.
The communication also states Koch has agreed not to argue for a sentence of less than 63 months, while the U.S. Attorney’s Office has agreed to seek no more than 78 months. As always, the U.S. District Court has discretion in imposing a sentence and mail fraud can carry up to 20 years in prison.
Hess’ reported plea agreement makes no sentencing concession, Assistant U.S. Attorney and lead prosecutor on the case Jeremy Chaffin said June 21, during a virtual meeting with family members of deceased individuals whose remains were allegedly harvested and sold for profit without proper consent from and/or notification to survivors.
Chaffin said at the time that, whether Hess is convicted of one count of mail fraud, or of all six, the maximum time possible is still 20 years.
Some of the decedents’ survivors expressed doubts that Hess would receive the maximum sentence, if in fact she pleads guilty.
Montrose resident Chris Kraschuk is among Sunset Mesa survivors who were frustrated with Hess’ proposed plea agreement.
He is also unhappy with the reported terms of Koch’s possible disposition. On Thursday, Kraschuk said a 63 — 78 month-sentence for Koch would be “a slap on the hand.”
Diana McBride, whose family, according to their successful lawsuit, received ashes that weren’t her deceased stepfather’s, also said she was disheartened, but not surprised.
“I was expecting it. It wouldn’t make any sense for her (Koch) to go to trial. I’m disappointed, just like with Megan, to have the counts reduced down to one,” she said. “It doesn’t seem to me it would be a fair and just consequence for them.”
Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors formerly operated in Montrose, along with an associated business, Donor Services Inc., which reportedly obtained human remains for the research and medical markets.
In early 2018, following an investigative series by Reuters that probed the body trade, the FBI raided the funeral home, along with agents of the state. The latter soon suspended Hess’ funerary and crematory registrations.
Hess ultimately permanently surrendered those, although by doing so she did not admit to the state’s findings that Sunset Mesa returned incorrect cremains to at least one family and substances other than cremains to other families.
After the FBI came to town, area residents began reporting having been informed by the agency that a dead loved one’s body had been harvested, in whole or in part, and sold.
The case spawned several lawsuits, including multi-party litigation. Four of the suits have so far resulted in default judgments against Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation.
The criminal case had been set for trial July 25, but if pleas are tendered, that will be vacated and the defendants will be set for sentencing hearings, likely in late fall or winter.
At these, prosecutors and defense attorneys will make arguments about what the punishment should be, which the court will consider along with applicable law, individual case circumstances and victim input.
Chaffin previously told decedents’ families that, until the case is closed for certain, they will not be able to get back the bodies investigators recovered, because the remains are considered evidence.
Jerry Espinoza is one of the lead plaintiffs in a multi-party suit against Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation. Espinoza alleges that his father (also named Jerry Espinoza) was not cremated as had been arranged and that instead of cremains, the family received something other than human ashes. He said the FBI also told him his father’s body had been dismembered sold.
“I think she (Hess) deserves to be in prison,” Espinoza said. “That’s not going to bring anything back, but at least she has to do something for the crimes she’s (allegedly) done, both of them, really.”
