Crew members of the USS Montrose will reunite in Montrose for the first time in eight years during a memorial on Saturday near city hall.
The memorial, which starts at 11 a.m., will recognize and honor the crew members, and their spouses, who have died since the last reunion in 2014.
Bob Hahn, 77, is president of the USS Montrose Association and will be joined by about 10 to 15 other crew members during the memorial.
After they call out the name of each fallen member, they will ring the bell of the USS Montrose, which stands next to city hall.
Hahn said it is likely the last reunion of USS Montrose crew members — it has become difficult to travel for many of the members in recent years.
“The reunions are awesome,” Hahn said. “(The crew) are able to relive their past and it brings back many memories, and as you get older, you tend to forget the bad things and you only remember the good things — the moments you had when you’re a young sailor.”
Some crew members last reunited in 2019 in Washington D.C. But their last reunion in Montrose, which the USS Montrose is named after, came in 2014. Then, Montrose County, the City of Montrose and the Warriors Resource Center hosted the veterans, who presented a replica of the USS Montrose to the community.
The USS Montrose was christened in 1944 and sailed at Pearl Harbor and Okinawa, according to a 2018 article by Marilyn Cox. The Montrose withstood Japanese suicide bomber attacks and ferried troops during World War II. Hahn said she was involved in the Battle of Okinawa and was credited with shooting down a Japanese A6M “Zero” fighter aircraft.
The USS Montrose was given its name after Montrose citizens donated iron ore to the war effort, Hahn said.
In 1946, the USS Montrose was inactive and mothballed to preserve and maintain the ship. Four years later, she was reactivated for the Korean War and later transported refugees from North Vietnam to Saigon. She often performed search and rescue missions.
Hahn served from 1964 to 1968 aboard the USS Montrose. He said the Montrose was under fire in 1967 off the coast of Vietnam during an amphibious landing, and that its job was to transport troops and then land them offshore.
The Montrose was decommissioned in 1969 — the cost to keep it in service was too great and the type of warfare began to change, Hahn said. Newer types of ships were being built that could provide amphibious assaults.
Members of the USS Montrose have held numerous reunions since completing service.
“I doubt many (crew members) can remember a bad experience aboard the ship,” Hahn said. “Most of them, they wiped that part out. We sit around and tell sea stories, talk about things that happened to us.”
There were plans to reunite last year — the members traditionally reunite in odd-numbered years — but the pandemic nixed it, Hahn said. Travel restrictions and the pandemic nearly derailed this year’s reunion.
But members will reunite for — likely — one final time to honor the USS Montrose and crew members.
The public is welcome to join the ceremony.
“It’s an honor,” Hahn said of the opportunity to recognize fallen members. “It’s sad, but it is an honor.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.